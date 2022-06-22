WSJ: FDA plans to take Juul’s e-cigarettes off the market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to take Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes off the market, according to a report released by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal said the announcement would follow a nearly two-year FDA review of the company. Juul has been trying to stay on the market with its tobacco and menthol-flavored products.

Juul’s e-cigarettes contain nicotine in the form of a liquid vaporized by the device. The FDA has been concerned that they may contribute to the rise in youth vaping rates.

In 2019, the FDA banned the sale of fruity and sweet flavors of Juul’s e-cigarettes, citing concern that they could be appealing to underage users, according to Bloomberg.

According to an article published by The Associated Press in 2021, to stay on the market, companies like Juul Labs Inc. must provide evidence that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. That means proving that not only are adult smokers who use them more likely to quit or reduce their smoking, but also proving that teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

Parents, politicians and anti-tobacco advocates have pressured the FDA for years to ban Juul’s high-nicotine devices, which many blame for a spike in underage vaping.

The decision from the FDA could come as early as Wednesday, the WSJ said.

According to Reuters analysts, Juul is expected to appeal the decision if its products are taken off the market.

