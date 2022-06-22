ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WSJ: FDA plans to take Juul’s e-cigarettes off the market

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21p3wT_0gIimA6d00

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to take Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes off the market, according to a report released by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal said the announcement would follow a nearly two-year FDA review of the company. Juul has been trying to stay on the market with its tobacco and menthol-flavored products.

Juul’s e-cigarettes contain nicotine in the form of a liquid vaporized by the device. The FDA has been concerned that they may contribute to the rise in youth vaping rates.

In 2019, the FDA banned the sale of fruity and sweet flavors of Juul’s e-cigarettes, citing concern that they could be appealing to underage users, according to Bloomberg.

According to an article published by The Associated Press in 2021, to stay on the market, companies like Juul Labs Inc. must provide evidence that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. That means proving that not only are adult smokers who use them more likely to quit or reduce their smoking, but also proving that teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

Parents, politicians and anti-tobacco advocates have pressured the FDA for years to ban Juul’s high-nicotine devices, which many blame for a spike in underage vaping.

The decision from the FDA could come as early as Wednesday, the WSJ said.

According to Reuters analysts, Juul is expected to appeal the decision if its products are taken off the market.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Breaking: FDA bans JUUL e-cigarettes in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that they will ban the sale of JUUL e-cigarettes. The FDA has issued a marketing denial order (MDOs) to JUUL Labs Inc. This means that the company must stop distributing and selling these products, and any products that are on the market need to be removed or there will be an enforcement action.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Engadget

Juul can temporarily keep selling its vaping products in the US

Juul has successfully convinced the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to delay the Food and Drug Administration's ban on its products. The agency recently banned Juul from selling and distributing its e-cigarette pens and pods in the US after a comprehensive two-year review. It ordered the company to remove its products from the market and has even started telling retailers from pull them from shelves. This temporary reprieve will allow Juul to keep selling its vape pens and pods — and will allow retailers to keep carrying them without the fear of facing penalties — while the court reviews its appeal on the FDA's decision.
ECONOMY
CBS News

FDA orders Juul to remove all e-cigarettes from U.S. market

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration Thursday ordered all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from the U.S. market. It's the biggest blow yet to the embattled company that is widely blamed for sparking a surge in teen vaping. The announcement Thursday by the FDA is part of a sweeping regulatory...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Cigarettes#Nicotine#Wsj#Juul Labs Inc#The Wall Street Journal#The Associated Press
AFP

G7 touts $600 bn global infrastructure plan to rival China

The G7 group of rich democracies on Sunday announced an attempt to compete with China's formidable Belt and Road Initiative by raising some $600 billion for global infrastructure programmes in poor countries. "There's no doubt that the Belt and Road Initiative has been around for several years and it's made a lot of cash disbursements and investments -- and that we're coming to this after years of their investments," the official said.
U.S. POLITICS
WebMD

FDA Orders Juul to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes

Vaping products on the U.S. market, the agency announced on Thursday. The marketing denial order covers all the company’s products in the U.S., which means Juul must stop distributing the products and remove everything on the market. That includes the Juul device and flavor replacement pods in the tobacco and menthol flavors.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
International Business Times

U.S. Bans Sales Of Juul E-cigarettes, Company To Seek Stay On Enforcement

Sales of Juul e-cigarettes were blocked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, in a major blow to the once high-flying firm whose products have been tied to a surge in teenage vaping. The agency said the applications "lacked sufficient evidence" to show that sale of the products...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy