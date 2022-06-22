ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerlo, NY

Temporary road closures scheduled for Westerlo

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCRJx_0gIim4tW00

WESTERLO, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany County Department of Public Works (DPW) announced the closure of County Route 402 and County Route 404 beginning Monday, June 27, at 7 a.m. The closures are due to the town’s Culvert Replacement Project.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

The County Route 402 culvert is located approximately 580 feet west of the intersection of County Route 402 and Sherwood Raod. The County Route 404 culvert is located approximately 350 feet east of the intersection of County Route 404 and County Route 401.

Both culverts will be closed at the same time and signed detours will be posted. The DPW anticipates the work to be completed by September 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Traffic
Albany County, NY
Government
City
Westerlo, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
NORTHVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Road Work#Local News#The County Route 402#Dpw#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

6/25/22: More Heat for Sunday

It was our fourth 90-degree day of the year today, officially topping out at 91 degrees in Albany with many others in the 80s. The humidity remained rather low as well with dewpoint temperatures mainly in the 50s.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DEC hosts hiring event amid lifeguard shortage

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer is here and the time is right, especially with Friday and the coming weekend’s weather, to take a swim. But because of a lifeguard shortage, state beaches like Million Dollar Beach in Lake George are posting signs prohibiting swimming in certain sections due to a lack of coverage. “Right […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WNYT

Albany restaurant plagued by flooding set to reopen

An Albany restaurant is ready to re-open its doors, six months after devastating flooding. NewsChannel 13 got an inside look at the reconstruction of The Copper Crow on Wednesday. Back in January, a pipe burst in the warehouse above the restaurant. This caused 65,000 gallons of water to pour inside...
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Greenwich Fire Department deputy chief dies

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Greenwich Fire Department announced that department Deputy Chief Brian Buell had died as a result of occupational cancer. Buell spent 33 years with the department. “As we reflect on Chief Buell’s legacy, remember it’s all for the good of the company,” wrote Greenwich...
GREENWICH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy