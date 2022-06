Society’s fascination with real-life murders and mysteries is not new, despite the relatively new and ubiquitous “true crime” label it has received. But the dramatically increased interest in the genre is evidenced by — and likely fueled by — our increased access to the stories. Multiple cable TV and streaming outlets are now devoted entirely to telling true crime stories, not to mention hundreds of podcasts and tens of thousands of books and news stories (like this one).

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO