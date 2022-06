Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — people across the United States are bracing for the announcement from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether or not it will strike down Roe V. Wade….possibly as soon as tomorrow. However, some people here in Idaho are showing some mixed reactions to the country’s highest court potentially striking down the decision that protects women’s choice to have an abortion.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO