The reopening of London’s historic Africa Centre in new premises south of the Thames is happy news for those who remember its glory days in Covent Garden, when it became a home from home for political dissidents such as Desmond Tutu and Thabo Mbeki. But times change and generations move on. The design and decor of the new centre rightly challenges the idea of a monolithic Africa, with nods to Tanzania, Ghana and the Italianate Eritrean culture of its architect, Jonathan Hagos.

