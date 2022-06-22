ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem council laments gun violence before voting on retired cop’s gun purchase

By Rudy Miller
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bethlehem City Councilwoman Hillary Kwiatek acknowledged it’s common for a retiring Bethlehem police officer to ask to buy his or her service weapon. But every time permission is asked, she said she votes it down. At city council’s meeting Tuesday, Kwiatek said her vote has nothing to do...

