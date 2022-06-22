Bethlehem council laments gun violence before voting on retired cop’s gun purchase

The year is 1782. The American Revolution was coming to an end and Moravian Bethlehem found itself the center of attention. Aristocratic French army officers, imbued with the spirit of the Enlightenment, had come to marvel at the wonderful town with its many industries. It seemed to them an idyllic community as outlined by their Parisian philosophes. But there was at least one individual, Bethlehem’s master miller Herman Loesch, who was not happy. His living quarters, located in the mill itself, were too small. So, he went to the village leaders with a proposal. The space, he argued was not being put to good use. It should be turned over to storage. He also had a request in lieu of that space being used as a dwelling, he asked for a small house, a home for himself. It is not known if he had a wife and children but if he did this would have made it even more critical.

