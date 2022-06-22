ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

‘Happy’ singer Pharrell pays off North Carolina A&T graduate’s student loans

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Vn5a_0gIihx5v00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina A&T State University grad is one of five NAACP youth leaders who can say their student loan debt is a thing of the past thanks to Pharrell Williams.

The rapper and singer-songwriter behind the hit song “Happy,” more often known simply as Pharrell, announced the kind act during an NAACP panel before the D.C. music festival Something in the Water.

North Carolina may legalize sports gambling and give portion of funds to NC A&T, WSSU, 5 other HBCUs

Damarius Davis, one of the five recipients, is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University. The others were Southern University junior Robyn Hughes, Norfolk State University graduate Jamie Turner, Howard University senior Channing Hill and Florida A&M University senior Devan Vilfrard.

Video from the event shows the five—including Davis in a “Proud Aggie Alumni” shirt—stunned at the news.

“I can say for me, I don’t know, just listening to everybody and everything,” Davis said after getting the news. “I literally had to work three jobs my freshman year just to survive and everything. My parents were struggling so just to have this so just that is, I’m so grateful right now. I appreciate y’all so much. Thank you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 7

Related
WFMY NEWS2

UNC System's five HBCUs offering free summer session classes for students

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — This summer the University of North Carolina System is providing an amazing opportunity for five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that fall under their umbrella. Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State...
COLLEGES
Washington Examiner

Biden administration signs five-year contract to house migrant children in North Carolina neighborhood

The Biden administration will begin housing unaccompanied migrant children smuggled by cartels across the southern border in a North Carolina community, the Washington Examiner has learned. Potentially thousands of parentless children will be detained at an abandoned school campus within a middle-class neighborhood in Greensboro, North Carolina, before the children...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
FOX8 News

These vibrantly-colored millipedes are hard to miss in NC

(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in nature enjoying the sun and warm weather this summer, you may be joined by a vibrantly-colored millipede. The Apheloria virginiensis millipede in the photo above was spotted in Virginia by an NPS photographer, but they can also be found in North Carolina. Millipedes can’t bite or sting, […]
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Hill
Person
Pharrell
Person
Pharrell Williams
nsjonline.com

Emails reveal more about secretive education nonprofit’s funding, ‘racial justice’ activities

RALEIGH — A records request of the emails of Guilford County Superintendent Sharon Contreras has revealed more information about the money behind a secretive education nonprofit with a membership made up of superintendents from around North Carolina. The emails also describe a “racial justice” initiative as well as ties between one of Contreras’ former staffers and the source of the nonprofit’s seed money.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Reidsville High School receives Lowe's Hometown grant

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools announced that Reidsville High School received a $300,000 grant from Lowe's Hometowns. This grant was given as a part of their initiative to restore and revitalize well-known places in different communities. As part of the grant, Reidsville High School will restore the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Destination Vacation: North Carolina Pottery Center in Seagrove

SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — Pottery is a 5,000-year tradition with a rich and deep history in North Carolina.  Hundreds of potters transform clay into beautiful works of art in the Piedmont Triad. Visitors can find the largest collection of them and their unique creations in Seagrove. “Pottery, traditionally, was very important to North Carolina, and it remains important today,” […]
SEAGROVE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T State University#Howard University#Florida A M University#College#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Nc A T#Wssu#Southern University#Norfolk State University#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NAACP
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy