ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Final approval given for Mt. Vernon lynching memorial

By Seth Austin
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbvpS_0gIihjyz00

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – The Posey County Commission gave the final approval for a historical marker and memorial bench in Mount Vernon where four men were lynched in 1878 on the courthouse lawn.

Sophie Kloppenburg, a local high school student, started the project after learning of the murders. County commissioners gave their approval after debating what the actual marker would say.

New evidence in 60-year-old Alcatraz prison break

There will also be a QR code for people to scan with their phones that will direct to a website under construction by USI sharing the full backstory of the event. Kloppenburg plans to have a dedication in October. She said she is more than halfway to her fundraising goal of $7,500 having already purchased the memorial bench.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Evansville Dispatch now able to receive calls again

***UPDATE***: The Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says the issue is resolved and they can now take calls again. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, they are no longer able to receive calls through their admin lines. They say a fiber was cut between between Washington, Ind. and Bedford, Ind. that is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville troopers recognized by Indiana State Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two local heroes were recognized by state police for their service, bravery and devotion to citizens of Indiana. The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony Friday to award them for their accomplishments. Trooper Tanner Hurley was selected as the “2021 Trooper of the District” by the Command Staff from the […]
WTVW

Tri-state sees recycling trends change

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods will no longer be operating drop-offs for recycling moving forward. Jean Carlson, director of the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District says some of the reasons for this include illegal dumping at drop off sites as well as a decrease in many people bring recyclables to be dropped off. That could stem from many trash hauling companies in Vanderburgh County.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Mount Vernon, IN
Government
Posey County, IN
Government
County
Posey County, IN
City
Mount Vernon, IN
city-countyobserver.com

GOVERNOR HOLCOMB STATEMENT ON THE SUPREME COURT OVERRULING OF ROE VS. WADE

GOVERNOR HOLCOMB STATEMENT ON THE SUPREME COURT OVERRULING OF ROE VS. WADE. “The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

IMM Receives WWII Era Russian Tank

The Indiana Military Museum has received a new piece of history. On Tuesday, a 1943 Russian T34 tank arrived at the museum in Vincennes. Museum officials say the tank is in great running condition. It was obtained out of Wisconsin and will soon be on display. The T34 tank was...
VINCENNES, IN
wrul.com

Bailey Team Makes Stop in Carmi Thursday

After trips to Carmi, Mt. Carmel, McLeansboro and more yesterday (Thursday), the Darren Bailey for Governor team remains in the region on the candidate’s 102 counties in 14 days tour. While Bailey himself remained in the Chicago area to prepare for a final debate, running mate Stephanie Trussell is speaking to crowds to help shore up support ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
CARMI, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Military Museum honors U.S. Armed Forces

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For more than three decades the Indiana Military Museum has educated the public on our country’s military history. “I was a collector since age seven and the collection got so big that people keep saying -hey why don’t you put this stuff in a museum so everybody can see it,” said […]
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynching#Memorial Bench#Vernon#Usi#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WEHT/WTVW

Closure for Lynnville as manhunt ends

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in Lynnville are breathing a sigh of relief as a days-long manhunt for 64 year old Michael White came to a dramatic end Thursday night. After exchanging gunfire with police officers, White barricaded himself in a barn near Clutter Road. Brad Chapman, a Lynnville resident, is relieved that the days-long […]
LYNNVILLE, IN
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. township offering payment assistance to energy customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the heat still hitting the Tri-State, it’s natural for many people to reach for their air conditioning. Recent rate increases from CenterPoint Energy have made that expensive, and trustees in Evansville say people are looking for help on their bills. Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX59

Protests breakout in downtown Indy following the overturn of Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the US Supreme Court’s decisions overturning Roe vs Wade, protests broke out nationally and locally. Hoosiers who are pro-abortion choice turned to Monument Circle to rally against the decision. “Are our rights part of some game?” questioned social studies teacher Noah Leininger while speaking at the protest, “I don’t think so. This […]
WEHT/WTVW

Semi crash on U.S. 431 blocks highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC reports a southbound semi crash in Daviess County on US 431 blocking the highway near the intersection at KY 140. KYTC says traffic will  be detoured, and a wrecker is en route to remove the tractor trailer. Drivers will be detoured to KY 554. 
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Student exchange program is seeking local families

FREMONT, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A high school student exchange program is on the look out for local families to open up their hearts and homes to students abroad. Representatives from ASSE International Student Exchange Programs said that there is a need for local host families for the upcoming school year. Although students can be placed […]
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Man arrested in Gibson Co. after 2 state chase

WABASH CO., Ill. and GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail, now facing charges in two states, after an overnight chase. Officials with the Wabash County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for several traffic violations. They...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy