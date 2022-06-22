ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Serendipity looks to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with new location

By Joshua Robinson
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will be moving to...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Shake Shack opens Chesterfield restaurant, first in STL region with drive-thru

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Shake Shack opened its fourth restaurant in the St. Louis area Friday, and the newest one offers something extra over the others. Chesterfield is now home to a Shake Shack in the 17000 block of Chesterfield Airport Road. It’s also the first Shake Shack in the St. Louis region to offer a drive-thru. Customers can also enjoy meals indoors or outdoors on a spacious patio.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Be Our Guest at Copper Fire in Belleville: $50 gift card for $25

ST. LOUIS – From the appetizers to the build your own burger, pizzas or sandwiches, you will leave full and happy from Copper Fire. It’s a place to work your way through the menu each time you visit. We invite you to Be Our Guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Copper Fire in Belleville. These will go fast!! Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Shake Shack to open in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shake Shack welcomed customers to a new location in West County. This is the fourth location spot in the metro and sixth nationwide to have a drive-thru. One dollar from every sandwich sold on its opening day went to the St. Louis non-profit BackStoppers. Shake...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KMOV

Masks optional again for Arch visitors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Masks are optional again for visitors of indoor areas at the Gateway Arch National Park. The National Parks Service made the announcement Saturday. It comes around three weeks after the mandate was reinstated amid rising COVID-19 transmission in St. Louis City and County. Schnucks also...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New food truck garden to open in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Bands, Bars, and BBQ – get ready for Creek Fest Battle of the Bands

ST. LOUIS – For two days, head to the perfect outdoor festival called Creek Fest Battle of the Bands happening this Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville. What makes it so great? Let’s start with 15 bands you can enjoy, then get some of the area’s best BBQ, and wash it all down with any number of drinks you can get at the 5 bars that will be there! Today, we got a little taste of what’s to come from Platinum Rock Legends Band, and if you do go this weekend, see how you can help the area’s musical programs by donating funds or instruments!
BELLEVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serendipity#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Pastries#Homemade Ice Cream#Food Drink#National Ice Cream Day#The Cookie Monster#Gold Coast Chocolate
thelaseronline.com

Winner of the St. Louis Stadium Tour Getaway!

From all who had entered to win at thelaseronline.com over the last week or so, The Laser congratulates our Stadium Tour winner drawn at random on Friday (6/24):. Shasta won two tickets for the biggest stadium tour of the summer with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts set to rock Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 5th! Also, she has an overnight stay at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch.
GALESBURG, IL
FOX2Now

History of PRIDE celebrations in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – PrideFest returns to downtown St. Louis this weekend with in-person activities for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan Braxton of PRIDE St. Louis gives some history on the celebration of LGBTQ people and supporters. She also previews the weekend’s events.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

What to expect at America’s Birthday Parade

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The 139th America’s Birthday Parade is just over a week away. News 4′s Damon Arnold has been highlighting what can be expected for the big day, including a performance from a group focused on building futures. A stepping crew called “Gentlemen of Vision” will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tncontentexchange.com

Watch now: A tour through time — The history of Forest Park

June 24 marks the anniversary of the foundation of Forest Park, one of St. Louis' most loved attractions. Millions gather in the park each year to connect with friends, family and the St. Louis culture. Here are some of the park's most notable moments throughout its history. Production by Michael J. Collins.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Farmer’s Market Finds: Triple M Acres keeps it all in the family

ST. LOUIS – Andrew and Melissa Marks started selling their produce at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market in April of 2020 at the start of the pandemic. They already had a farm, and grew their food but Andrew lives by a theme – why grow five plants when you have space for 100? They expanded and thrived during the pandemic, and now have a growing business. See how they and their 6 children all work together in the family business. They want to be a blessing to others and share in their gratitude of growth!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mission Taco and Salt + Smoke in CWE Damaged by Fire [PHOTOS]

St. Louis woke up to sad news today when it was reported that Mission Taco Joint and Salt + Smoke in the Central West End had been damaged in an early morning fire. The cause of the blaze is known but the damage appeared to be significant. On the scene this morning there was broken glass, visible smoke damage and an acrid smell in the air.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Stormy evenings and highs in the 90s near St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Friday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with slightly higher humidity. High temperatures will hover near 90 degrees near St. Louis. Tonight, a warm front will push across the region generating some spotty showers and thundershowers. The storms are expected to track north of I-70 late tonight into early Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Kicking off summer in the water

The official start of summer is here, and the Park and Recreation Department in Collinsville is inviting you to town. The Collinsville Aqua Park is one of several water-themed attractions in the Metro East and offers a different experience than some other popular attractions. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy