ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Robert Earl Keen really means it's goodbye as farewell tour visits Waco

By Carl Hoover
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, fans of Robert Earl Keen, several thousand of whom will turn out for his Brazos Nights show on Friday, it really is goodbye. Keen, an icon of Texas and Americana music for some four decades, is presently on a farewell tour that ends Sept. 4. It’s his goodbye to his...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Watch now: Fans flock to Waco for Robert Earl Keen’s farewell tour

Robert Earl Keen was the headliner for Friday’s Brazos Nights show at Heritage Square in downtown Waco, a free concert series sponsored by the city parks department. With the ALICO Building behind him, Keen performed his signature brand of music to a crowd of thousands, who whooped and cheered as Keen made his way through one of the final live sets of his career.
WACO, TX
US105

Love Fried Fish? Try This Hidden Gem in Temple, Texas

Temple, Texas just continues to surprise me with such amazing food selections out here. Now that I am employed out here In Temple, I've tried my best to see what hidden gems they have when it comes to great food. I’ve tried plenty of Thai restaurants, a Ramen shop that...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Houston, TX
Waco, TX
Entertainment
City
Kerrville, TX
State
Florida State
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
B106

Killeen, Texas Murder from 2017 to Be Featured on TV Next Week

A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Putting On for Waco | A brand of community

WACO, Texas — Former Waco Connally standout Gaylon Glynn is entering his senior season as the quarterback of the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys, but that's not all there is to him. After the NCAA approved name, image, and likeness allowing college student-athletes to make money, Glynn finally had the green light to go after a different passion — fashion.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cook
Person
Robert Earl Keen
KCEN TV NBC 6

Food trucks celebrate new location on National Food Truck Day

BELTON, Texas — Today is National Food Truck Day and to celebrate, Central Texans got out and ate. Belton also welcomed a new food truck park. The Lake Belton Food Truck City sits right off route 439 in Belton. Right now, there is only one food truck, Coney's Bur-gour-met.
BELTON, TX
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
BoardingArea

Our Stop For Kolaches At A Texas Interstate Gas Station

It’s understandable if you’ve never heard of a kolache before. We’d never seen them before we started visiting Texas and the first ones we tried were from the local Buc-ee’s. Originally, the kolache was a Czech pastry typically with a fruit filling. Every Eastern European country...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 44 News

Fort Hood preparing for ‘Freedom Fest’

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s almost time for an evening of entertainment, activities and fireworks at Fort Hood! Freedom Fest is set for this Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Hood Stadium – located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange. Activities include children’s inflatables, beverage sales, food trucks, plus a Zoo […]
FORT HOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farewell Tour#The Farewell#Americana#Siriusxm#Outlaw Country
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association to host water festival

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave., as a cooling center to assist area residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided. The center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: June 24, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 members of “Leadership Killeen” graduated from various businesses around the area. Leadership Killeen is a monthly program starting in September offering participants leadership training and opportunities to become more involved in the local community. This week the University High school volleyball team for...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Church calendar: June 25-July 1

Men’s conference, 10 a.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Speakers: Alvin Taylor, Mt Vernon Baptist Church; Bishop Tyran Snell, Titus IME; Donny Simmons, The Church of A New Beginning, Dawson. Sunday. Men’s Annual Day, 3 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Speaker: Samuel Buhl II,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Watch now: Kendall Lane fire in Waco threatens homes

A brushfire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday, prompting evacuations near McLane Stadium, a Waco Fire Department spokesperson said. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/fire-off-kendall-lane-in-waco-threatens-homes/article_239ee1e0-f3fd-11ec-81ce-df84d8c30e77.html.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WacoTrib.com

Property tax Q&A with McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt: Texas' system challenges easy understanding

Judging from their tightly regulated timetable, property appraisal review board members are about halfway through meetings with homeowners and others disputing local appraisal notices mailed out this spring. On average the notices reflected a 30 percent jump in valuations, a consequence of spiraling home sales, steady building construction and basic laws of supply and demand, especially at a time when supply-chain problems arising from the pandemic continue to render materials, labor and new construction more expensive. Taking the heat as always: McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt, even though subsequent property-tax bills are also a consequence of city councils, county commissioners, school districts and the community college setting tax rates; state legislators who have tweaked property-tax laws while refusing to consider a more equitable state income tax subject to far less volatility; and the state comptroller’s office, closely involved in the actual appraisal process. Bobbitt has worked at the McLennan County Appraisal District since June 2011 after a five-year stint in the Army that included two tours in Iraq. He has an agricultural science degree from Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. In this Q&A with longtime Texas journalist Bill Whitaker conducted as formal protest hearings got underway on May 16, Bobbitt talks about the impact Waco-based home-renovation reality-TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have on appraisals, the difficulty appraisal districts face because Texas doesn’t require disclosure of home-sale prices, efforts to better accommodate taxpayers meeting with appraisal review board members and a whole lotta shaking going on in the western half of McLennan County.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor football fortifying defensive secondary with commitments

Baylor football picked up a commitment from a four-star defensive back Saturday night. Mayde Creek’s Tay’shawn Wilson tweeted that he was “1000% Committed” to Baylor. Wilson, a 5-9, 175-pound cornerback, is the 57th ranked player in Texas by 247 Sports and is ranked 26th in the state by Rivals. He had offers from Texas, Houston and Nebraska, among others.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Coach Thompson gets an endorsement; election denial; and sit up straight, bloodhounds

My late wife, Carole Hall, was in the Baylor University Athletics Department’s compliance office when Mitch Thompson was an assistant coach for the Baylor baseball team. On numerous occasions she told me what a pleasure it was to work with Mitch. She said he was always helpful and cooperative, allowing her to get her work done. His smile made her smile. She knew her task would be completed smoothly when he was involved. He was one of her favorite coaches at Baylor.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy