ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 43-year-old man was arrested on battery charges during an altercation Wednesday morning in Altamonte Springs, police said. Keston Jones approached a police officer in his vehicle behind the Altamonte Springs Police Department (ASPD) and began yelling at him according to police. Jones then fled behind the building where he got into a physical altercation with a city employee. Police say, two other people heard the commotion from outside and went to aid the city employee but were injured in the process.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO