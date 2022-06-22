Charleston County dedicates $20M to housing fund and creates home-repair program

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM Charleston County Council will hold a public hearing on the matter listed below beginning at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Council Chambers (second floor of the Lonnie Hamilton, III, Public Services Building, located at: 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). Packet information can be found online at: https://www.charleston county.org/departments/ zoning-planning/. The meeting will be livestreamed at: https://www.charleston county.org/departments/ county-council/cctv.php. Public comments may be made in person or written public comments may be emailed to CCPC@charlestoncounty. org or mailed to the address listed above by noon on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Contact the Zoning and Planning Department at (843)202-7200 or CCPC@charlestoncounty. org for additional information. a. ZREZ-04-22-00134: Request to rezone TMS 390-00-00-083, 3287 Ladson Road, from the General Office (GO) Zoning District to the Community Commercial (CC) Zoning District. This Public Notice is in accordance with Section 6-29-760 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina. Kristen L. Salisbury Clerk of Council AD# 2008661.

