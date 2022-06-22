With Richland 1 board member leaving office, another member plans to run for her seat

After Richland 1 school board member Beatrice King recently announced she wouldn’t seek reelection for the board’s District 3 seat this year, it didn’t take long for someone to declare their intention to fill her spot.

And it’s a name that is familiar to the board.

Robert Lominack, a former teacher who currently is an at-large member of the Richland 1 board, said in a Wednesday statement that he intends to seek the District 3 seat. Filing for the November school board elections will be in August.

“Having lived and worked in District 3 for over 20 years, I know firsthand the challenges and needs of the schools, students, teachers and families in this area,” Lomimack said in the statement. “I’m a parent of two Richland One students. I was also a teacher in this district, and through my nonprofit work , I’ve provided a support system for struggling students and their families to ensure they were successful.

“Running for this District 3 seat will provide an opportunity for me to best serve the community I know and love while continuing to advocate for every student and every teacher in our district.”

There are three seats up for election on the Richland 1 board this year: The District 1 seat currently held by Aaron Bishop, the District 3 seat currently held by King and the at-large seat held by Lominack.

Lominack was elected to the at-large seat in a special election in 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Yolanda Anderson, who moved out of the district.

Lominack’s announcement that he’ll seek the District 3 seat came just two days after King announced she would not be seeking reelection this fall. King has represented District 3, which includes A.C. Flora and Dreher high schools, among other schools, for 10 years.