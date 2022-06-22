Castro Muni shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Two people were shot inside a Muni train on Wednesday morning and Muni subway service between the Castro and West Portal stations was stopped for several hours. The suspect in the shooting fled the train at the Castro Station and is still at large.

The San Francisco Police Department described the suspect as a male of unknown race wearing dark clothes and a hooded jacket.

Officers responded to the Muni Forest Hill Station just before 10:00 a.m. regarding a report of a shooting. According to a statement by Supervisor Myrna Melgar, the suspect and the victim had been in a heated argument before witnesses heard approximately 3-4 gunshots. Upon arriving officers discovered the train had left the station and was headed to Castro Station.

Officers responded to the Castro Station and located the two victims on a Muni train. After officers rendered aid and summoned medical attention, one victim was transported to SF General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim died of their injuries at the scene.

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson stated that officers rendered aid to the victims at the Castro station. The surviving victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

“I want to assure the community this incident doesn’t have any connection to Pride event and doesn’t seem to target the LGBT community,” Public Information Officer Kathryn Winters stated.

Winters stated “this appears to be an isolated incident.”

“I want to reassure our LGBTQ community members and those visiting from around the world … that the San Francisco Police Department is going to be staffed to ensure safety throughout the weekend,” Winters continued, saying that the city is working with state and federal law enforcement to prevent threats.

“We can’t have an officer on every train,” Winters stated.

Winters continued there isn’t a need for residents of the neighborhood to go on a lockdown, which would be triggered if there was evidence this was not an isolated incident or that the suspect was still in the area; the SFPD is also working on obtaining video.

Winters asked anyone on the train who may have seen the incident to come forward to the SFPD.

The Castro Station was reopened around 2:00 p.m. Guidance to avoid the area was lifted with K and M subway service between West Portal and Castro expected to resume.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Pride celebrations are scheduled to begin in San Francisco on Friday, and members of that community have been on edge lately due to several hate-related incidents, including in the Bay Area.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), a Castro resident, sent an extended statement Wednesday afternoon.

“The shooting that occurred on the Muni subway near Castro Station — a subway ride I’ve taken thousands of times over the past 25 years — is a horrific tragedy,” Wiener stated. “It’s another reminder that as long as our country is awash in guns, shootings can happen anywhere, anytime. My heart goes out to the victims, and I know SFPD is working hard to apprehend the shooter. We must recommit as a nation to end the easy availability of guns. California has the strongest gun safety laws in the nation, and we’re continuing to strengthen them. But we need strong action from Congress to truly improve the safety of our community.”

Wiener had to evacuate from his home earlier this month after a bomb threat.

Christine Pelosi, daughter of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) stated via Twitter that the shooting happened after a “heated verbal altercation.”

