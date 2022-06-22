Bike to Work Day 2022

Aurora Mental Health joined us on the show to talk about timely issues that many people are experiencing right now with increased substance abuse. Mental Health issues are top of mind and accessing the right kind of care is crucial. Our expert talks about how we can support our community members or friends and family when they are feeling like it is hard to ask for help. Call the Aurora Mental Health Center at 303-617-2300 or visit AUMHC.org.

