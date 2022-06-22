Bike to Work Day 2022

The Colorado Tiny House Festival is back for its 5th year and if you’ve been thinking about downsizing, this is the event to come to! The festival gives all tiny-house goers an inside look at a variety of small living structures from tiny houses on wheels to container homes and yurts, this fun-filled event has it all!
If you want a fresh new look for the summer you have to check out Rebelry Boutique. You can shop in their store in Arvada or you can shop online. Watch the segment to see how are all staff looked in outfits picked by the owner. Get 15% off your entire order this weekend. Mention GDC in store or enter GreatDayColorado promo code online at Rebelry-Boutique.MyShopify.com.
DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday will be another cool and cloudy day with a high hovering around 70 degrees. Rain chances will return in the afternoon with a northeasterly breeze. More activity is expected over the mountains and foothills, especially in the areas sitting south of I-70. Monday will warm...
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado abortion numbers could hit decades-long records in the next years. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, it is likely that women from neighboring states may travel to Colorado for abortions. Non-resident abortions have been growing in the last two years.
Aurora Mental Health joined us on the show to talk about timely issues that many people are experiencing right now with increased substance abuse. Mental Health issues are top of mind and accessing the right kind of care is crucial. Our expert talks about how we can support our community members or friends and family when they are feeling like it is hard to ask for help. Call the Aurora Mental Health Center at 303-617-2300 or visit AUMHC.org.
