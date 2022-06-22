ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a lash technician and one DIY job took me an hour to fix – people are stunned she had any lashes left

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A LASH TECHNICIAN was left stunned after a client came in hoping to fix her botched lash extensions.

Ipek Ozcan - who runs IPS Salon in London, posted the videos on TikTok which left viewers and herself stunned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6CjL_0gIigEHR00
The client was told she had individual lashes put on but that wasn't the case Credit: ipsbeauty/TikTok

The lash expert wrote: "This client came to me desperately wanting the lash extensions she had done off."

But at closer inspection, it appeared she hadn't been given individual lash extensions, which was what she had asked for.

Instead, the salon that did the treatment had applied clusters instead of individual lashes.

It appeared they had used so much glue that half of the lashes looked like tarmac rather than lashes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaAV0_0gIigEHR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikiwq_0gIigEHR00

Ipek then began to remove the lashes and glue, which came off in chunks as there was so much glue used.

It took Ipek an hour to remove the lashes, and she was concerned her client's natural lashes would also be pulled out due to the poor treatment.

Once the extensions had been removed, Ipek showed her client's natural lashes, which left many viewers stunned as they thought she'd have none left.

The videos have since gone viral, racking up over three million views collectively, and many praised Ipek for saving the woman's lashes.

One wrote: "This is amazing you saved her lashes!"

"Her natural lashes are more beautiful than the old ones," another claimed.

A third commented: "Thank God she has any left."

Meanwhile, a fourth person penned: "What a relief."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSZUm_0gIigEHR00
The lashes came out in clumps as Ipek tried to peel the glue off Credit: ipsbeauty/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iX46M_0gIigEHR00
People were shocked her client even had lashes left after her botched lash extensions Credit: ipsbeauty/TikTok

