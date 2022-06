Cynthia “Cindy” Bauer, of Clarkston, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 22, 2022 at the age of 65. Wife of Gary, mother of Jordan (Micaella) Preuss, Jared (Amber) Preuss, Jon (Andrea) Bauer, and Justin (Aksana) Bauer, grandmother of Kalia, Lexie, Brody, Emma, Luke, and Kayden, daughter of Betty Jordan and James (Patricia) Alexander, sister of Debra, Randy, April (Hugh), Jeff (Ann), Michael (Sheila), Eric, and Larry (Debbie), and aunt of many nieces and nephews.

