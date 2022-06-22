Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Eight Massachusetts counties placed among the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with three ranked in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.

