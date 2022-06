Russia has launched airstrikes on the Ukraine capital Kyiv in a ‘symbolic’ attack as the G7 summit begins. Ukraine officials said 14 missiles were launched against the capital and the region on Sunday morning. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said residential buildings were hit, with at least four people injured and a a seven year-old girl pulled alive from the rubble.Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5.Klitschko told journalists that he believed “it is maybe a symbolic attack” ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Madrid.It comes as Boris Johnson urged...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO