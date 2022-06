This story first ran in the Sept. 19, 1985, edition of WW. At 10:16 on the night of Saturday, Aug. 17, someone living near the Lovejoy Surgicenter heard a loud pop and rushed to the window of his home. The neighbor saw flames leaping over the east wall of the clinic and called the fire department. Before fire fighters arrived, another neighbor had doused the blaze with a small extinguisher. The fire fighters mopped up, but they quickly realized the cause of the fire: arson. Someone had tried to burn down Lovejoy, a day-surgery clinic and the largest single provider of abortions in Oregon.

