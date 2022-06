After half a century, People’s Park in Berkeley is about to enter a new chapter. The residents of People’s Park are being housed at a nearby motel, the Rodeway Inn, that the City of Berkeley is leasing for 18 months. Residents are provided with a private room, private bathroom, kitchenette, daily meals, laundry, TV, Wi-Fi and more as service providers support them in their journey to permanent housing and connections to jobs.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO