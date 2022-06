A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is currently in effect for: Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, and Riley counties until 9:00 pm this evening. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening but mostly for our western counties. Hazards mainly include damaging wind gusts and small hail – but a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out. Scattered showers and storms will be possible for the rest of the viewing area as well through tomorrow morning.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO