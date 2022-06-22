You Can Now Take Virtual Tours and See 3D Renderings of Some Famous Celebrity Kitchens

Jell-O poke cake is one of my favorite recipes for jazzing up a box of cake mix. The ingredients are accessible, the method is easy, and, for me, the taste is pure nostalgia. My mom first got this recipe from a college roommate back in the ’70s and has been making it ever since. In fact, it has frequently been my dad’s birthday cake over the years. He was born on July 5, but he loves celebrating on the night of the 4th after fireworks. This cake is perfect for serving on a warm summer day because it’s enjoyed cold, straight from the refrigerator. Plus, it already has the red and white color theme going on, so you can easily decorate it with some fresh blueberries and strawberries for a patriotic twist. It’s a great make-ahead dessert that tastes and cuts even better if you allow it to chill overnight.
