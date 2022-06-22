ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

You Can Now Take Virtual Tours and See 3D Renderings of Some Famous Celebrity Kitchens

By Olivia Harvey
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re planning a kitchen renovation in the near future, then you may be using 3D modeling software to get an idea of where you’re headed. While you’re building your own kitchen model, you can now take a peek at 3D renderings of a few famous celebrity...

www.thekitchn.com

The Kitchn

Before & After: Halle Berry Gives a Cramped 1920s Home a Stunning, Modern Update

Before she was an Academy Award-winning actress, Halle Berry was a little girl attending school in Cleveland, Ohio. She credits Yvonne, her local fifth grade teacher and longtime mentor, with changing her life and being like “a second mother.” During a recent episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Halle gave Yvonne’s 1920s Cleveland heritage home a completely modern overhaul.
CLEVELAND, OH
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
Architectural Digest

See Inside Frank Gehry’s Tallest Residential Skyscrapers Ever

Though Frank Gehry has designed dozens of buildings—the Bilbao Guggenheim in Spain and the Dancing House in Prague—only one of them, New York by Gehry at 8 Spruce Street in Manhattan’s financial district, is a skyscraper. However, that won’t be the case for long. The Canadian architect recently unveiled new images of his latest project, Forma Condos, a pair of residential towers that will soon be built in Toronto’s Entertainment District on King Street West. Paolo Ferrari, a local interior architect, will design the interiors of both buildings.
MANHATTAN, NY
State
Massachusetts State
dornob.com

Two Chic Prague Apartment Renovations Draw Inspiration from Contemporary Art

Where do you go for interior design inspiration? If your answer involves social media sites like Instagram and Pinterest, you might have a hard time coming up with ideas that are truly unique and original. With their creative renovations of attic apartments in Prague, two architecture firms demonstrate a better way: turn to your favorite works of art instead. For “The Art Maisonette” in the Letná district, Esté Architekti referenced the owners’ love of Czech graffiti art, while No Architects took inspiration from two modern paintings belonging to the owners of “Maisonette 69” in the Žižkov district.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TheDailyBeast

Travel to the Streets of Paris with this Book

For the first time visitor, the seeming monotony of Paris’s streets is part of its appeal—block after block of taste made manifest. But over time you begin to notice differences. Some are flamboyantly embellished while others are simple with only shutters as adornment. Some have balusters of dense, elaborate metalwork, while others are skeletally elegant.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Hidden gems bring a palace in Palermo back to life

When Dario Longo, a lawyer based in Milan, wanted to return to his hometown of Palermo he spent a long time searching for the right place. “I wanted to make peace with this beautiful, but hectic city with its hidden treasures,” he says. “I bought this house in...
WORLD
The Kitchn

Nashville Hot Chicken

About four years ago, I traveled with my best friend to Nashville for the first time. Aside from hearing some great live music, we made sure to eat our faces off. Tons of biscuits, various “no frills” meat and threes (a Southern tradition where you choose one meat and three sides), and, of course, a hot chicken tour. We made our way through the city tasting every spicy bite of chicken we could get our hands on and left no chicken wing unturned. Cut to four years later when I caught myself in my kitchen craving a bite of hot, crunchy, and spicy fried chicken and decided to make some for myself.
NASHVILLE, TN
mansionglobal.com

The Eclectic Styles of Amsterdam’s Iconic Architecture

The narrow 16th- and 17th-century Dutch Baroque canal houses erected in Amsterdam during the so-called Dutch Golden Ages all but define the city center, but these picture-postcard residences belie the Netherlands capital’s much richer architectural heritage. There is, in fact, no one predominant architectural style that characterizes Amsterdam; rather...
DESIGN
The Kitchn

Strawberry Jell-O Poke Cake

Jell-O poke cake is one of my favorite recipes for jazzing up a box of cake mix. The ingredients are accessible, the method is easy, and, for me, the taste is pure nostalgia. My mom first got this recipe from a college roommate back in the ’70s and has been making it ever since. In fact, it has frequently been my dad’s birthday cake over the years. He was born on July 5, but he loves celebrating on the night of the 4th after fireworks. This cake is perfect for serving on a warm summer day because it’s enjoyed cold, straight from the refrigerator. Plus, it already has the red and white color theme going on, so you can easily decorate it with some fresh blueberries and strawberries for a patriotic twist. It’s a great make-ahead dessert that tastes and cuts even better if you allow it to chill overnight.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Gorgeous, Splurgy Pot Is My Secret Weapon for Making Perfect Rice

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nothing has ever baffled me in the kitchen quite like rice. I’ve struggled with making the perfect batch. It would either come out too gummy, too undercooked, too overcooked, or too burnt at the bottom of the pot. (Or, if I really messed up, sometimes all of the above.) And I know I’m not the only one riding this struggle bus: Over the years, Kitchn has gotten countless emails from readers asking for help; and just the other weekend, a friend was visiting and, while marveling at my weekly meal plan, told me that she’s given up on making rice entirely. I told her she didn’t need to do that! She just needed two things: this instructional Kitchn post and this 4-quart Dansk Købenstyle Casserole pot.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Watermelon Salad Recipes and It Was Almost Impossible to Pick a Winner

One of my favorite, go-to tricks as a chef is using fruit in savory applications. It always impresses people and it’s undeniably tasty. There’s something about using an ingredient that’s associated with sweets in the context of a savory dish that really scratches an itch for me. In fact, I can vividly remember eating watermelon salad as a kid and being blown away by the combination of ingredients. Fresh, juicy, sweet watermelon with feta? And onions? And fresh herbs? Make it make sense!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried the Frozen Pastries I Was Obsessed with as a Kid and All I Can Say Is, Wow

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the most part, my mom and dad made sure my sister and I put something in our stomachs before school. They encouraged us to have yogurt and oats as often as possible. Some mornings, my mom would make us chocolate chip pancakes from a mix. And on rare occasions she would let me have the one thing I’d always ask for: Pillsbury Toaster Strudel.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Jennifer Garner Made a No-Sugar Frozen Yogurt Bark and It’s the Only Treat You Need This Weekend

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have a confession to make. When I was younger, I was not too fond of homemade bark treats. (I know, I know — shame on me!) It always felt like an underwhelming dessert, given its delicate nature and inconsistency in taste depending on who made it.
CELEBRITIES
