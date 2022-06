FIFE, Wash. — As the pace of homeless camp sweeps picks up around the region, non-profit groups were set to hold an event Friday to help people get off the streets for good. For the first time, Associated Ministries and WorkForce Central are partnering with city officials in Fife to offer access to life-changing resources for the unsheltered. It’s meant to be a one-stop shop to get people connected with housing, employment and treatment services in addition to meeting basic needs like food, clothing and a shower.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO