Getting tough on tuft cell lung cancer

By Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Christopher Vakoc's team discovered in 2018 a new type of small-cell lung cancer. The cancer originates from cells known as tuft cells. The prognosis for tuft cell lung cancer is extremely poor. Now, the Vakoc team has discovered how tuft cells are generated in the...

