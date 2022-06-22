Getting tough on tuft cell lung cancer

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common lymphoid neoplasm in dogs and in humans. It is characterized by a remarkable degree of clinical heterogeneity that is not completely elucidated by molecular data. This poses a major barrier to understanding the disease and its response to therapy, or when treating dogs with DLBCL within clinical trials. We performed an integrated analysis of exome (n"‰="‰77) and RNA sequencing (n"‰="‰43) data in a cohort of canine DLBCL to define the genetic landscape of this tumor. A wide range of signaling pathways and cellular processes were found in common with human DLBCL, but the frequencies of the most recurrently mutated genes (TRAF3, SETD2, POT1, TP53, MYC, FBXW7, DDX3X and TBL1XR1) differed. We developed a prognostic model integrating exonic variants and clinical and transcriptomic features to predict the outcome in dogs with DLBCL. These results comprehensively define the genetic drivers of canine DLBCL and can be prospectively utilized to identify new therapeutic opportunities.

SWITZERLAND ・ 6 DAYS AGO