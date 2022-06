GREENVILLE, S.C. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in the death of an elderly woman he met at the grocery store. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina announced Daniel Glen Printz from Bostic, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to kidnapping Edna Suttles, taking her across state lines, and killing her. He will serve his sentence in federal prison without the possibility of parole.

TRAVELERS REST, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO