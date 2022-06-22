Louis Martin Sylvester

Marian J. Jewell, age 87, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022 at CrestRidge Assisted Living, following a long illness. Marian was born on September 16, 1934, in Dodgeville, WI to Walter and Florence (Cutler) Ast, She was raised on a farm and graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1952. Marian married Lloyd Jewell of Edmund on November 15, 1952. Together they farmed and raised their three boys in the Edmund area until retiring to Dodgeville in 1994. In addition to farming, Lloyd and Marian were Real Estate Agents and they then owned and operated Horizon Real Estate for several years. Marian was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Edmund and the Dodgeville United Methodist Church. She was well known for her great meals, pasty, saffron loaf and chocolate chip cookies, crocheting, sewing and loved growing produce and beautiful flowers in her gardens. Lloyd passed away on June 27, 1999. On August 12, 2006, Marian married John (Jack) Reynolds.

