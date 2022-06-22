ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimac, WI

Louis Martin Sylvester

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Louis Martin Sylvester, age 97, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home in Merrimac on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born in Chicago on Apr. 14, 1925, to the late John and Carmela Sylvester. He attended Steinmetz High School in Chicago; and enlisted in the...

Channel 3000

Frederick R. “Fred” Koch

BEAVER DAM — Frederick R. “Fred” Koch, age 77, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. He was born on July 24, 1944 in Waunakee to Robert and Dorothy (Klein) Koch. He was married to Shirley (Groskreutz) Koch on October 9, 1945.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Channel 3000

Michael “Mick” Rudolph Sorge

Michael “Mick” Rudolph Sorge, age 82, of Prairie du Sac, passed away Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home, Sauk City. Mick was born on August 6, 1939, on the home farm in Hickory Flats, near Muscoda, WI. He was the oldest of eight children, born to the late Rudolph “Rudy” and Marie (Kolar) Sorge. Mick was elected President of his Senior Class, and graduated from Blue River High School in 1957. He then furthered his education, graduating from UW-Platteville in 1961 with a degree in Agricultural Education, a minor in Social Sciences, and a K-8 certificate. Mick married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen “Kate” Kinney, on June 10, 1961, at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Soldiers Grove, WI.
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Robert Curtis Brewer

Robert Curtis Brewer, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mazomanie on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born in Madison on Apr. 16, 1943, to the late Guerdon and Helen (Curtis) Brewer. Upon his graduation from Cuba City High School; class of 1962 he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving in Hawaii, Japan and Myrtle Beach. Robert was united in marriage to Nancy Sobek on Apr. 26, 1969; she preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 2011. Robert worked for the railroads for a short time before starting a 30-year career with the VA working in the engineering department until his retirement at age 55. In retirement, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and time spent at the family cabin in Vernon County.
MAZOMANIE, WI
Channel 3000

Brett R. Drew

Brett R. Drew, 64, of Deerfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born on March 30, 1958 in Fort Atkinson. Brett lived a very simple life, but some of his few pleasures were his Harley Davidson motorcycles, his old hearse and being the “Grave Digger” at Schuster’s Haunted Forest in Deerfield.
DEERFIELD, WI
Channel 3000

Jane Baker

VERONA, Wis. — Jane M. Baker, age 62 of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on February 13, 1960 at St. Mary’s Hospital in. Madison, the daughter of Ernest and Doris (Magnuson) Stuber. Jane graduated from Verona High...
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Sharon Lee Gullickson

Sharon Lee Gullickson, age 75, of Dodgeville, formerly of Ridgeway, died early Monday June, 20, 2022, at Upland Hills Nursing Home. She was born on December 17, 1946 in Madison, the daughter of Lloyd (Bobo) and Margaret (Onie) Ehle. Sharon was a light in everyone’s life she encountered. She had...
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Marian J. Jewell

Marian J. Jewell, age 87, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022 at CrestRidge Assisted Living, following a long illness. Marian was born on September 16, 1934, in Dodgeville, WI to Walter and Florence (Cutler) Ast, She was raised on a farm and graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1952. Marian married Lloyd Jewell of Edmund on November 15, 1952. Together they farmed and raised their three boys in the Edmund area until retiring to Dodgeville in 1994. In addition to farming, Lloyd and Marian were Real Estate Agents and they then owned and operated Horizon Real Estate for several years. Marian was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Edmund and the Dodgeville United Methodist Church. She was well known for her great meals, pasty, saffron loaf and chocolate chip cookies, crocheting, sewing and loved growing produce and beautiful flowers in her gardens. Lloyd passed away on June 27, 1999. On August 12, 2006, Marian married John (Jack) Reynolds.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Tari Bergquist

Tari Bergquist, age 63, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home. There are no services planned at this time. Tari was born March 25, 1959 in Portage, Wisconsin, the daughter of Lyle McConochie and Kathleen (Gleiter) Schliesman. She graduated from Cambria Friesland High in 1977 and studied at MATC Madison to be a manicurist, graduating in 2005. Tari enjoyed riding the Harley Davidson with Scott and taking out her sports car. She loved being with her fiancé, children, stepchildren and grandchildren and also enjoyed gardening.
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: ‘The Wedding Singer’

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Michael Bruno goes backstage to preview Theatre Unlimited, Inc.’s performance of “The Wedding Singer.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Darrell L. Persinger

Darrell L. Persinger, 83, of Richland Center, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. He was born on June 2, 1939, in Richland County, the son of Guy and Geraldine (Anderson) Persinger. Darrell was raised in Basswood and attended school in Muscoda. He married Waneta Morris on September 20, 1958, at the Basswood Church and together they had five children. Darrell drove truck for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, doing scratch-offs, and playing cards with his friends at the Legion.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Meet the Dane County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jason

You can learn more about Jason and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI

