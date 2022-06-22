Louis Martin Sylvester

Michael “Mick” Rudolph Sorge, age 82, of Prairie du Sac, passed away Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home, Sauk City. Mick was born on August 6, 1939, on the home farm in Hickory Flats, near Muscoda, WI. He was the oldest of eight children, born to the late Rudolph “Rudy” and Marie (Kolar) Sorge. Mick was elected President of his Senior Class, and graduated from Blue River High School in 1957. He then furthered his education, graduating from UW-Platteville in 1961 with a degree in Agricultural Education, a minor in Social Sciences, and a K-8 certificate. Mick married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen “Kate” Kinney, on June 10, 1961, at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Soldiers Grove, WI.
