Scientists observe longitudinal plasmonic field in nanocavity at subnano-scale

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of scientists working on surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) has made a nanoruler to provide insight into the longitudinal plasmonic fields in nanocavities, according to research published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. SERS is a highly sensitive and powerful spectral analysis technique applicable in various...

phys.org

