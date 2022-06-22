ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Katie Boulter edged out by Kvitova at Eastbourne but Dart charge continues

By Tumaini Carayol
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjvuP_0gIibzVH00
Katie Boulter (left) shakes hands with Petra Kvitova after the match. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

Ever since Katie Boulter reached the top 100 three years ago and then fell out of it after a lengthy back injury, her greatest challenge has just been trying to get back there. On this long road, her momentum has continually been halted by numerous injuries and at times the level she believes she should be playing at has seemed far away.

In recent weeks, however, Boulter has found her way once more. After defeating the world No 7 Karolina Pliskova for the biggest win of her career on Tuesday, Boulter followed that with another great match against top opposition. In a tense, competitive encounter, the two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova edged past Boulter 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals at Eastbourne.

Related: Naomi Osaka and LeBron James join forces with launch of new media company

This grass season has reinforced that Boulter has the weapons to reside in the top 100, competing against the very best players each week. Boulter reached the quarter-final in Birmingham by clinching what was then her biggest career win over 35-ranked grass enthusiast Alison Riske in the first round. With her efforts, she has now risen back into the top 120, rounding in on the top 100 where she hopes to remain.

As Boulter departed, the tremendous tournament for British players continued as British No 2 Harriet Dart consolidated her own breakthrough grass season. She opened the day by defeating No.23 Jil Teichmann 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3 in the second round, a match that had been halted on Tuesday night at one-set-all due to poor light.

After clinching the second biggest win of her career, Dart returned later in the afternoon to reach her first career WTA 500 quarter-final by edging out Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. She will face Kvitova on Thursday.

“I think it’s great to see all the British girls and guys pulling through and I think the potential has always been there,” Boulter said earlier in the week. “I never doubt these people – they work so hard day in day out, they just got a little bit unlucky with some of the results.

“I think this year is the year, you know, after Emma [Raducanu] doing incredibly well last year. A lot of the other girls can believe in themselves and reach for the stars. As she showed, it’s possible. Anyone can do it.”

Dart was joined in the quarter-finals by Jack Draper, who continued his own steady rise towards the top ranks of men’s tennis by attaining the second top-20 win of his young career, defeating world No 15 Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 7-6 (3). Draper, Great Britain’s best young hope on the men’s side, achieved his first top-15 win just last week at the same venue.

“I want to be a top player in the world so I know I’m going to have to deal with all these emotions and pressures,” he said. “But I feel like the only pressure I can put on myself is in my own head. So as long as I keep doing the right things and improving then that’s all I can do.”

Earlier, Cameron Norrie clinched his first win of the grass court season with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win against Brandon Nakashima. In his only other pre-Wimbledon grass match, Norrie lost 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4 against Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of Queen’s Club. Despite his defeat, Norrie said he was happy with his level in what was a high-quality match and he took his satisfaction with his level to Eastbourne.

Norrie will be seeded ninth at Wimbledon as he chases his first career grand slam fourth-round appearance, a distinction that evaded him in Paris as he lost in four sets against Karen Khachanov in the third round. Norrie recently admitted he really felt that Paris would be the time he finally had his long-awaited grand slam breakthrough and it took him a while to get over the defeat but he has rebounded now.

“Being seeded helps,” Norrie said. “Yes, I am going to take it one match at a time and for me I have still not reached the second week, so it would be nice to do that, and I guess the seeding helps. That’s the result of winning matches and stringing them together and I will obviously take that. Being ninth is pretty cool and pretty crazy.

“It all happened pretty quickly, getting up there, which has been a lot of fun, but yes, still means nothing, you know. You’ve still got to win the matches and today’s match is perfect for me to get a match under the belt, and then also to get a few more matches, hopefully this week, leading into a huge Wimby for me.”

Dan Evans, the British No 2, was less fortunate on Wednesday. Evans was defeated 7-6 (2), 6-4 by Maxime Cressy, who is an increasingly rare sight in tennis: a serve and volley player.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It’s the bedrock’: doubles fights for attention amid tournament squeeze

For the first time since he earned the distinction, the No 1 men’s tennis player in the world returned to home soil at Queen’s Club to compete not too far from where he grew up. Joe Salisbury has won four grand slam titles overall and has occupied the top ranking for 12 weeks and counting. As the second youngest person inside the top 25, at 30 years old he is only just beginning.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon draw: Emma Raducanu handed tough first match as Andy Murray faces James Duckworth

Emma Raducanu will face Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round at Wimbledon in what was a far from straightforward draw for the US Open champion, while Andy Murray will take on James Duckworth in his opening match after avoiding a seeded opponent. Remarkably, all 17 British players in the main draw avoided a seeded player, even if Raducanu was handed one of the tougher opening assignments on what is the 19-year-old’s first appearance back at Wimbledon since last September’s US Open triumph. Raducanu, who was seeded 10th for the draw, will face Belgian Van Uytvanck, who is an established...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jack Draper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#British
The Guardian

James Rado obituary

For all its hippy-drippy dawning of the Age of Aquarius aspect, Hair (1967), the first theatrical rock musical – billed at the time as “the American Tribal Love-Rock Musical” – had its roots in both the vibrant, radical off-Broadway theatre of the mid-1960s and the emotions, experience and political anger of the writers and actors involved.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Is the V&A a temple of culture or a brothel?

On Monday night, with confident impunity, the Conservative party staged a grand ritual reenactment of its “cash for access” ethos, hosting a £20,000-a-table fundraiser at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of Vladimir Putin’s former deputy finance minister, and one-time Neighbours star Holly Valance, were among wealth-smeared guests invited to bid for a three-pronged dinner experience with Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May. The horrific meal, which would doubtless mostly feature May patiently trying to clean up the mess made by Cameron and Johnson, eventually went for £120,000 or the cost of 49,792 school dinners at £2.41 a time.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

330K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy