ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

With $10 million windfall, free Seattle coding school for women goes national to speed change in tech's 'bro culture'

By Nina Shapiro
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Tanaka was burned out. Tanaka had been working service jobs to support an acting career and was coming to realize that a passion for theater wouldn't negate the grind of spending day and night in low-paid positions. Then the pandemic hit, live performances were paused and it became more difficult...

phys.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Waterfront Restaurants: 10Best WatersideRestaurant Opinions

Seattle shines for numerous causes, however two of the largest causes to fall in love with this place? The surrounding mountains and the omnipresent water. No doubt about it, every little thing’s higher when carried out on the sting of a glowing lake or beside a tranquil bay. Seattle’s waterways abound and, fortunately, so do its waterside eateries.
SEATTLE, WA
uoregon.edu

To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
State
Georgia State
KING 5

Amazon seeks landmark status for iconic Elephant Car Wash sign

SEATTLE — Amazon is asking for landmark status for the iconic Elephant Car Wash sign that was donated to the company in 2020 after being removed from its original location along Denny Way. The sign, which is currently undergoing restoration, will be reinstalled "at an associated site in close...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

UW doctors worry Roe v. Wade ruling could impact healthcare services

SEATTLE - With the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion ending in some states, doctors with UW Medicine said this would disproportionately affect women, people of color and those who can’t travel for medical care. "Health is so important for women and pregnant people that we cannot ignore or...
WASHINGTON STATE
PLANetizen

Seattle Transit Winning Back Riders Faster Than Ridehailing

Ridehailing companies in Seattle are seeing a slower recovery than in other cities, reports Doug Trumm for The Urbanist. While other parts of the country saw ridehailing grow as an alternative to public transit during the pandemic, Seattle ridership continues to lag compared to pre-pandemic ride volumes. While Seattle ridership for Uber and Lyft hovers at 39 percent compared to 2019, “The companies claim to be at about 70% of normal ridership in most other metropolitan regions.” By contrast, public transit ridership is recovering more quickly. “In April, [King County] Metro ridership clocked in at 49% of its 2019 level.”
SEATTLE, WA
timesnewsexpress.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Dick’s Is Back, Ethan Stowell Is Opening Another Tavern, and a Wu-Tang-Themed Dinner Is Coming This Fall – EverOut Seattle

Owners Lynda Nguyen and Bien Le launched this Vietnamese restaurant in the former J&J Public House space on June 13, with a menu that includes fried rice, stir-fried noodles, phở, vermicelli bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more. Like. Add to a List. This family-owned Chinese American restaurant soft-opened in Belltown...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Lovelace
q13fox.com

Clouds from leftover meteor smoke put on show in pre-dawn hours over Seattle

KENT, Wash. - Those who were up early on Tuesday around the Seattle area were treated to an early celestial show that punctuated summer's arrival a few hours before. Just before sunrise, a display of cool, blue appeared high above the horizon. But despite the Pacific Northwest's relentless bouts of rain this spring, these clouds were not a sign of wetter hours to come.
SEATTLE, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
kiiky.com

Best Law Schools in Seattle in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships

Seattle’s gorgeous metropolis is home to some of the leading law schools in the country. With one of the strongest employment rates in the country and the top final bar pass percentage at 98.95 percent, it is no surprise that many law students want to attend some of the best law schools in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Tech#Ada Developers Academy#Pivotal Ventures
KING 5

Summer Night Market in Seattle is June 23

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pike Place Market is hosting a Summer Night Market on June 23 and organizers just can’t hide their pride. “When you walk up to the market you enter through a rainbow and it’s going to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, shopping, food, drinks and a celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community!” said Madison Bristol, marketing manager with Pike Place Market.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

10 best Fourth of July events and fireworks shows in Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — The past two years made it hard to go out with family and friends and celebrate important holidays, but with COVID-19 restrictions getting looser, the Fourth of July traditions are back in. Here are 10 of the best Independence Day events taking place in western Washington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Computer Science
elitetraveler.com

The 5 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Seattle’s fine-dining venues will provide you with once-in-a-lifetime meals. Although Seattle is best known for its coffee, less than agreeable weather and the futuristic Space Needle, this north-western city is also home to an impressively established restaurant scene. You’ll find that the outdoorsy vibe of the city – not to mention the number of tech companies making a home here – means that Seattle’s fine dining offering is more on the casual side. Don’t be fooled into thinking you can just turn up last minute though – the caliber of Seattle’s best restaurants means reservations are snapped up quickly. Ranging from glamorous throwbacks to intimate and cozy spaces, these are the best places to eat in Seattle according to Elite Traveler.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

The Bright Side of SPD's Staffing Shortage

At next Tuesday's Public Safety Committee hearing, the Seattle City Council will get its latest update on plans from the Mayor's Office to invest in police alternatives. The process of laying out those plans, which dates back to the initial calls to defund the police under the Jenny Durkan administration, has taken so long that other cities have lapped Seattle in developing unarmed crisis response programs. This lag created a public safety gap that Seattle's leaders have yet to fill with more cops or other alternatives.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System Week of June 27, 2022

King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State) Please visit kcls.org/events to see all events and filter by age level, type of program, and date. Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy