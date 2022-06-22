ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulgaria’s pro-western government collapses after just six months

Bulgaria’s prime minister, Kiril Petkov, narrowly lost a vote of no confidence at the parliament in Sofia.

The Bulgarian government has collapsed in a no-confidence vote in parliament, throwing the European Union country into political turmoil amid the war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

Opposition lawmakers toppled the government of the prime minister, Kiril Petkov – which took power six months ago – by 123-116 in a vote after the ruling coalition lost its majority over disputes on budget spending and whether Bulgaria should unlock North Macedonia’s EU accession.

Petkov, a 42-year-old Harvard graduate who has pledged to combat corruption, has taken a strong pro-European and pro-Nato position since Russia invaded Ukraine, an unusual stance for a country with a traditionally friendly attitude toward Moscow. Analysts predict that a new government would bring a more neutral policy toward Russia.

“This vote is only one small step in a very long way,” Petkov said after the vote. “What they fail to understand is that this is not the way to win the Bulgarian people.“

The country now faces possibly its fourth general election since April 2021, putting at risk millions of euros from EU recovery funds and its plans to adopt the euro in 2024.

The gridlock may also hinder Bulgaria’s efforts to secure stable natural gas inflows after Moscow cut gas deliveries to the country, which is almost completely reliant on Russian gas, over Sofia’s refusal to pay in roubles.

Petkov has rejected any coalition talks with opposition parties in the chamber, but will seek defections from lawmakers in parliament to garner enough support for a new government and avoid early elections.

President Rumen Radev is required to call early elections within two months and appoint a caretaker administration should Petkov fail to cobble together a majority for a new cabinet and if two other parties in parliament cannot form a government.

