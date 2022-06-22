Royals’ minor-league slugger Vinnie Pasquantino enters MLB’s list of top prospects

Entering the 2022 Major League Baseball season, the Royals had the No. 1 prospect in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Also in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 was catcher MJ Melendez.

Both are no longer ranked because they’ve “graduated” to Major League Baseball.

But the Royals still have three players in the Top 100. Triple-A Omaha first baseman Nick Pratto is 52nd, while left-hander Asa Lacy, who started the season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, is 63rd.

Joining them is Omaha slugger Vinnie Pasquantino , who was added to the Top 100 list on Wednesday.

After being named the International League’s Player of the Month for May, Pasquantino has cooled off in June. He is batting .206 this month. He has nine walks against five strikeouts in 17 games.

For the season, Pasquantino has a .272 average with 17 home runs, 16 doubles and a .953 on-base-plus slugging percentage in 64 games. He has walked 34 times and has 35 strikeouts.