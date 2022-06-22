ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and cooler: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get read for a brief respite from the sweltering summer heat tomorrow. The National Weather Service’s forecast is calling for highs only in the mid 70s with plenty...

Handle those walleye with care! NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It matters very little where you launch a boat on Lake Erie right now. The walleye are biting with a vengeance from West Sister Island in the Western Basin to Fairport Harbor in the Eastern Basin. While trophy walleye are a bit more difficult to catch because of the hordes of smaller, hungry walleye that are eager to bite, limit catches are common.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

See the list of all 220 Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces for 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer are honoring 220 companies, nonprofits, schools and organizations in the 2022 Top Workplaces rankings. The list -- up from 175 employers last year -- is broken into large workplaces (with 500 employees or more), mid-size (with 150 to 499 employees) and small (149 employees and fewer). These employers, with offices in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties, ranked best in employee surveys from employee engagement expert Energage.
CLEVELAND, OH
Avon Branch Library officials provide construction update: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Things are really starting to take shape at the Avon Branch Library, 37485 Harvest Drive, as work continues on the 16,000-sq-ft addition that is expected to be completed later this year. The project includes renovations and the addition to accommodate a reading garden, drive-up window, expanded meeting rooms, technology upgrades, and a dedicated space for children and youth programming.
AVON LAKE, OH
Crocker Park Wine Festival tickets on sale for 2022 event

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the annual two-day Crocker Park Wine Festival. The fest includes more than 150 local, national and international wine producers as well as beer, spirits, local sellers, food vendors and more. Attendees can saunter through a few blocks of the shopping district while sipping wine and hearing live music.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

MAGNET is 3rd-place winner, Small category: Top Workplaces 2022

Address of local operation: 1768 East 25th St., Cleveland, OH 44114. What the company does: MAGNET is a mission-driven non-profit organization whose goal is to strengthen and grow Northeast Ohio’s economy through manufacturing. Our goal is to strengthen and grow Northeast Ohio’s economy through manufacturing. Half of the company...
CLEVELAND, OH
Photos bring old memories to new school

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When Visintainer and Edwards middle schools were to be razed for Brunswick’s new middle school, no one was more heartbroken about it than Nancee Mack Visintainer. Nancee and Louis Visintainer met as young teachers in Brunswick and Lou went on to become a legend in...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Father’s Day Car Show in Berea draws oodles of vehicles and a throng of spectators: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- This city hosts a number of public events that draw sizable crowds throughout the year, and this year’s Father’s Day Car Show was no exception. While no official count was kept, it was a no-brainer to estimate that the number of visitors to the June 19 event -- showcasing 400 automobiles parked along both sides of Front Street from Grand Street south to the Berea Triangle -- at a couple of thousand spectators.
BEREA, OH
Hello Tanner Tully, goodbye Yohan Ramirez as bullpen shuttle rolls on: Guardians takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Manager Terry Francona will go to considerable lengths to protect his bullpen. On Thursday the Guardians recalled right-hander Yohan Ramirez from Class AAA Columbus while optioning right-hander Anthony Castro to the Clippers. Ramirez didn’t pitch Thursday, but he threw two innings in Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Red Sox, which took him out of the equation for a couple of days.
CLEVELAND, OH
