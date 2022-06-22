Sunny and cooler: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It matters very little where you launch a boat on Lake Erie right now. The walleye are biting with a vengeance from West Sister Island in the Western Basin to Fairport Harbor in the Eastern Basin. While trophy walleye are a bit more difficult to catch because of the hordes of smaller, hungry walleye that are eager to bite, limit catches are common.

