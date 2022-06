A 59-year-old Monroe County man was shot dead by police late Thursday night during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun, Pennsylvania State Police report. Authorities were notified at 8:04 p.m. that Keith Carrol had locked himself in a bedroom of a home in the 500 block of High Point Drive in Jackson Township, a news release said. His wife told police he was threatening suicide and to harm police, authorities said.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO