A Racine man is facing his third OWI charge after allegedly crashing through a fence and into the pool at a residence in Caledonia. Austin Pemberton was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single count of misdemeanor operating while under the influence as a third offense. If convicted, he faces up to 45 days in jail and/or up to $2,000 in fines.

