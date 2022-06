While an advocate of public lands protection, I also want them to be accessible, so that all can continue to enjoy Wyoming’s wild, beautiful landscapes. I realize that entails sharing them with many interests. For historically public lands have provided a living for many good folks. Pro-development policies created the West where we live. It was a culture focused solely on using western resources to enrich our nation. But those policies have created some major inequities.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO