Providence police seek suspect in attempted sex assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old girl reported that a man tried to sexually assault her as she walked down the street.

The victim told police she was being followed by an unknown man around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Chalkstone Avenue and Gray Street. The man forcefully grabbed her by the neck, she said, then pulled her into a backyard and attempted to sexually assault her.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man in his early 20s. He stands about 5-foot-4, weighs around 165 pounds, and was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Anybody with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tracie Miller at (401) 339-8279 or Detective Sgt. John Muriel at (401) 641-6646.

