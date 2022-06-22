ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa man arrested after wife’s death

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been arrested following the death of his wife earlier this year. Vitale Justice, 56, has been charged with Murder.

According to court records, on May 17, Vitale’s wife, 55-year-old Pamela Justice, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. Vitale reportedly told hospital staff his wife was injured when she fell and that she’d fallen after having a “possible stroke”.

Vitale showed medical staff pictures of his wife on the floor and doctors noted that her injuries, serious head trauma and bruises all over her body, were not consistent with a fall, but rather seemed more like injuries from physical abuse. When nurses started questioning Vitale about his wife’s condition, he stated he “had other things to do” and left the building.

Hospital staff then called the Ector County Sheriff’s Office because of the severity of Pamela’s injuries. Vitale later told investigators that he was his wife’s only caretaker and that he would not provide any other comments on the advice of his lawyer.

Pamela later died from her injuries and her body was sent to Lubbock County for an autopsy. The Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Vitale eventually agreed to speak with investigators but denied ever harming his wife. On June 21, Vitale was arrested on a warrant; his bond has been set at $100,000.

