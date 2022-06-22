ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Person in critical condition after shooting off N Foster Drive

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - A person was seriously hurt in a shooting on off N Foster...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 2

Related
wbrz.com

BRPD responds to woman found dead inside her home on Renoir Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at 6700 block of Renoir Avenue late Friday night. According to authorities, police responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. where they found 49-year-old Kimberly Dean dead inside her home from what appeared to be trauma inflicted.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

A 49-year old woman found dead in her home, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 49-year old woman. According to BRPD, officers responded to a call around 11 p.m. Friday night in the 6700 block of Renoir Avenue where they found Kimberly Dean dead in her home from apparent trauma.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating homicide on Renoir Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a homicide on Renoir Avenue near North Ardenwood Drive. The body of Kimberly Dean, 49, was discovered by investigators around 11 p.m. Friday. She was found suffering from apparent trauma in her home, according to BRPD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Cause of vacant house fire in Baton Rouge under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to determine what caused a vacant home on North 23rd Street to go up in flames early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at the scene on North 23rd Street near Plank Road just before 5 a.m. After entering the home, firefighters discovered the flames coming from a bedroom near the back of the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Murder that Took Place at a Baton Rouge Car Wash

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Murder that Took Place at a Baton Rouge Car Wash. Louisiana – On June 23, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives arrested Kamayrion Glasper, 19, for the alleged shooting death of Richard Eackels Sr, 27, at a car wash located at on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Glasper was injured in the exchange of gunfire and was apprehended at a nearby hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man injured in officer involved shooting in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded multiple times to a residence in St. Francisville involving a man causing a disturbance. According to officials, Deandrick Brown, 24, has a history of mental illness and was reported by family members to be off his medication and threatening violence toward them. Officials stated Brown was causing the disturbance at a residence on Indian Mound Road on Friday, June 24.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man shot 'multiple rounds' at deputies before being hit by returned fire, arrested

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times at a group of deputies and damaged sheriff's vehicles before they returned fire and were able to arrest him. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office received several calls Friday afternoon about a man causing disturbances in his neighborhood. According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the man's parents called deputies multiple times to have him removed from their home.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon. Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. Richard Eackles Sr., 27, was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at Benny’s on Perkins Road

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on S. Riveroaks Dr. One adult, two children, and two dogs were able to make it to the neighbor’s house and call 911. Updated: 10 hours ago. Southern University awarded grant to expand mental health support...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police identify victim, suspect in fatal car wash shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old suspect for murder after he shot a man near Benny’s Express Car Wash on Thursday afternoon. The police are looking for a second suspect. BRPD is investigating the shooting that happened on the 4100...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man burned to death inside apartment off Brightside Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found a person dead while responding to an apartment fire in a neighborhood near Brightside Drive. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of S Brightside View Drive around 4 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming into her apartment and called 911.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Juvenile injured in early morning shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting left a juvenile hurt. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive, not far from Florida Boulevard. A juvenile male was reportedly shot, authorities say. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy