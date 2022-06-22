Person in critical condition after shooting off N Foster Drive

A woman was found dead late Friday night in her home of "apparent trauma," Baton Rouge police said Saturday. Police responded to a call at about 11 p.m. Friday to a home in the 6700 block of Renoir Avenue. They found Kimberly Dean, 49, dead, the department said in a statement.
Police said Friday they believe a shootout behind a Baton Rouge car wash this week occurred after two men, and possibly a third, were involved in an altercation somewhere else and met again at the Perkins Road business. Kamayrion Glasper, 19, of Louisiana Street was accused of killing Richard Eackels...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to determine what caused a vacant home on North 23rd Street to go up in flames early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at the scene on North 23rd Street near Plank Road just before 5 a.m. After entering the home, firefighters discovered the flames coming from a bedroom near the back of the home.
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded multiple times to a residence in St. Francisville involving a man causing a disturbance. According to officials, Deandrick Brown, 24, has a history of mental illness and was reported by family members to be off his medication and threatening violence toward them. Officials stated Brown was causing the disturbance at a residence on Indian Mound Road on Friday, June 24.
BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a domestic situation that unfolded along the interstate Friday morning. Police were dispatched after reported gunfire on I-10 at Acadian around nine o'clock. A woman was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the incident. Sources said it appeared the woman...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on S. Riveroaks Dr. One adult, two children, and two dogs were able to make it to the neighbor’s house and call 911. Updated: 10 hours ago. Southern University awarded grant to expand mental health support...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the scene of a deadly fire on Wednesday, June 22. A body was found inside an apartment on S Brightside View Dr. On Friday morning, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that James Hill Jr.,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting left a juvenile hurt. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive, not far from Florida Boulevard. A juvenile male was reportedly shot, authorities say. The...
