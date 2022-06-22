ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County reports first probable case of Monkeypox

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRhkN_0gIiXGI600

Riverside County health officials are reporting the county’s first probable Monkeypox case.

Officials said tests conducted on tissue samples from the unidentified man from eastern Riverside County showed a preliminary positive for an Orthopoxvirus.

Additional testing will be conducted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory to confirm whether it is Monkeypox, according to Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.

The individual, who is under the age of 60, was seen in an outpatient setting and did not require hospitalization. Local health officials are coordinating with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to make sure all state recommendations and guidelines are being followed.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case to determine the best course of action moving forward,” said Leung. “Given that there have been other probable cases in the region it is not surprising that we would have one in Riverside County.”

Health officials in Los Angeles and San Diego counties have also reported probable cases. There have been cases reported in various states nationally, but the CDC classifies the threat to the general population as “low.”

Monkeypox is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact and does not spread easily between people without close contact.

Symptoms include a rash that may look like pimples or blisters, and may be accompanied by fever, swollen lymph nodes, or fatigue.

There are no treatments that are specific for monkeypox.  Health officials said that in limited situations, vaccination (developed to prevent smallpox) may be recommended for close contacts or those who may have been exposed to the virus.

To learn more about monkeypox, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/symptoms.html

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Riverside County reports first probable case of Monkeypox appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 13

Related
orangecountytribune.com

New cases are up sharply

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Orange County took a sharp turn upward in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, there were 3,720 confirmed new cases in the three-day period closing June 23. That works out to an average daily total of 1,240. The previous average (reported on Tuesday) was 897.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July

The long-awaited report detailing the findings of an investigation into the county's care of the Turpin siblings is scheduled to be presented next month, officials confirmed on Friday. In Jan. 2018, authorities discovered that the 12 of the 13 Turpin siblings were shackled, starved, and physically abused by their parents, David Allen Turpin, 59, and Louise Ann The post Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July appeared first on KESQ.
PERRIS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/24/22

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased by 7% this week compared to last. Despite that increase, new cases declined by 13%. In Riverside County, hospitalizations were also up compared to last week by 14%, and like San Bernardino County, new cases decreased but by 27%. Overall, in total, both counties...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Not Monkeying Around with Outbreak

No incidents of monkeypox have been found in Imperial County as of yet and the risk of catching it is low, but three confirmed cases have been found in San Diego County and one possible but unconfirmed case in Riverside County as of Thursday, June 23. Local health officials aren’t...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
viewpointsonline.org

FENTANYL EMPIRE: THE INLAND EMPIRE’S LATEST DRUG CRISIS

Fentanyl, a drug that has been running rampant within the United States, is becoming a serious issue within the Inland Empire. The region that once was called “The Meth Capital of the World” now fears that fentanyl will cause another drug epidemic. Riverside City College Viewpoints journalists, in partnership with California Humanities through the Democracy and Informed Citizen Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program, looked to answer three questions: 1) How is the drug entering the region? 2) What does fentanyl do to a person who consumes it? 3) What solutions does the Inland Empire have?
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline

Public hospitals throughout California, including Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, are just eight years away from radical changes-- unless certain state requirements are met. The hospitals are in need of millions of dollars to make mandatory upgrades, which would ensure the facilities would still work after a major earthquake. If the 2030 deadline The post News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Are fireworks legal in your city? We’re helping you celebrate a safe Fourth of July

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we're answering any questions you may have when it comes to using fireworks throughout the valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Department is reminding people that illegal fireworks can result in injury and property damages. Their 'You Light It, We Write It' campaign is holding people accountable for all The post Are fireworks legal in your city? We’re helping you celebrate a safe Fourth of July appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Union Fire forces mandatory evacuations in Jurupa Valley

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A fire broke out near a residential community in the Riverside area Saturday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations as crews battle the blaze. Initial reports of a fire came just before 4 p.m. Saturday, near Indian Camp Road and Candlelight Drive in Jurupa Valley, while another fire broke out just over a mile away near Clay Street and General Road, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, dubbed the Union Fire, has burned approximately 110 acres with no containment.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox#San Diego Counties
KTLA

Brush fire in Jurupa Valley burns 110 acres; 40% contained

A wind-driven brush fire burning in Riverside County caused mandatory evacuations for some residents in Jurupa Valley Saturday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 3:50 p.m. as it burned in a riverbed near the intersection of Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive. Pushed by strong winds, the fire eventually grew beyond the riverbed […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
newsmirror.net

Riverside County to crack down on illegal fireworks

To underscore the danger illegal fireworks pose for people, animals and the environment, Riverside County residents could be fined for using them in unincorporated areas. The multi-agency effort to combat the sale, transportation and use of illegal fireworks comes after an increasingly excessive and hazardous use of illegal fireworks in years past.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle The post 5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Average Riverside County gas price drops for 10th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County decreased today for the 10th consecutive day, dropping 1.3 cents to $6.26. The average price has dropped 7 cents over the past 10 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The post Average Riverside County gas price drops for 10th consecutive day appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Blood Donation Competition Among Coachella Valley Cities Returns

The Coachella Valley announced on Thursday that they will participate in a blood donation competition. Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Coachella, Indian Wells and Cathedral City will begin the friendly 10th annual 9 Cities Challenge competition beginning July 1 at participating locations through August.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs training kids in disaster preparedness

The city of Palm Springs wants its residents to be ready for when disaster strikes. With extreme heat, fires, floods and earthquakes as just some of the hazards valley residents face, Palm Springs Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel DeSelms said it's crucial to have supplies on hand. "Emergency services are overwhelmed in any emergency," he said. The post Palm Springs training kids in disaster preparedness appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy