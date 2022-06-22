ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christophe Galtier is a relative unknown despite leading Lille to Ligue 1 glory last year. PSG are shelling out £17m to axe Mauricio Pochettino - so is the Frenchman worth it, and can he manage the personalities of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi?

Conquering France is simply not enough as far as Paris Saint-Germain are concerned.

The elusive Champions League trophy has remained the top priority in Paris for almost a decade, with Mauricio Pochettino becoming PSG's latest victim last month, despite guiding the club to domestic success.

His predecessors Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery and Thomas Tuchel also exited the French capital as champions of Ligue 1, each having provided contributions to the club's growing trophy cabinet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38XJyU_0gIiX21B00
Christophe Galtier is the frontrunner to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qosjt_0gIiX21B00
The former PSG manager was sacked by the club last month as part of a hierarchical reshuffle 

Although sacked in June, Pochettino effectively sealed his fate four months earlier during the Champions League round of 16, as Karim Benzema's second-half hat-trick buried PSG's European dream once again.

The Parc de Princes chiefs spent an enormous £17 million in compensation to axe Pochettino, a splash of the treasury which must have been done with a replacement in mind.

Now Zinedine Zidane has reportedly dropped out of the running due to a desire to pursue the France job, Christophe Galtier has accelerated into pole position as a new favourite to take the PSG hotseat.

Although a household name in France, Galtier is a relative unknown outside the realms of Ligue 1, following spells at Saint-Etienne, Lille and Nice.

Yet despite his modest managerial portfolio, the 55-year-old head coach has not needed the backing of a European giant to draw out success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGutd_0gIiX21B00
Zinedine Zidane dropped out of the running last week, reportedly interested in the France job

Galtier took Lille from relegation candidates in 2018-19 to Ligue 1 champions two seasons later, retrospectively preventing PSG from winning five domestic titles in five campaigns.

His tactical approach has continued to earn respect at Nice, with former Juventus and two-time Serie A winner Mario Lemina lauding the 'winning culture' Galtier has managed to cultivate at the Allianz Riviera since arriving in 2021.

Nice finished fifth in the division under Galtier last campaign and were rewarded with a qualifying spot in the Europa Conference League.

PSG, however, have demonstrated they are willing to accept nothing less than perfection and Galtier will be expected to control the star-studded list of personalities off the pitch whilst also delivering flawless results consistently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbiD4_0gIiX21B00
Galtier marshalled Nice to a fifth place finish in Ligue 1 last season, their best result since 2017 

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi would likely mellow if the allure of a Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or Carlo Ancelotti steered the PSG squad, but Galtier lacks the same authoritative presence to command respect - at least on the surface.

The French giants threw everything at Mbappe's contract extension last month in a bid to deter him from Real Madrid, offering him a reported €50 million salary, a €100 million signing bonus and - perhaps most importantly - a large say in the club's strategic matters.

Were Galtier next to take the PSG job, he would be thrown into unchartered waters, forced to grapple between the interests of the club and the interests of an individual.

Sportsmail have identified three key factors that could help the Nice boss prosper at the Parc de Princes ahead of his likely appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhblJ_0gIiX21B00
PSG re-signed star man Kylian Mbappe after he came close to a Real Madrid move last month

Exploiting the flanks

When Galtier took over from Marcelo Bielsa at Lille in December 2017, the French club were in dire straits, entrenched in the relegation zone and incapable of signing players in the January transfer window due to financial fair play concerns.

His tactical set-up was pivotal to turning the tide, and a 2-1 win against Dijon with just once match left of the 2017-18 campaign was enough to earn survival by a single point.

In an effort to adhere to Financial Fair Play, Lille were forced to sell a handful of key players including Yves Bissouma and Ibrahim Amadou to free up funds, hitting the reset button with a much-changed squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F65fB_0gIiX21B00
The 55-year-old's crowning achievement was leading Les Dogues to a Ligue 1 triumph in 2021

In 2018-19, Les Dogues finished second in Ligue 1 and earned Champions League qualification for the first time since 2012.

Star players left again in the summer as Nicolas Pepe and Thiago Mendes sought new pastures, but Galtier continued to exceed expectations and won the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21.

Despite regular player exits, the tactical rubric remained a reliable constant at Lille, with the 55-year-old practising two formations - a wide 4-2-3-1 and a fluid 4-4-2 - with a wealth of success.

In his seemingly preferred 4-4-2 shape, most of Galtier's joy in attack was found on the flanks, with the full-backs readily supporting the wingers to create overlaps as both strikers occupied the box in the hope of accurate deliveries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmI9v_0gIiX21B00
Striker Jonathan David broke on to the scene under Galtier during Lille's title surge in 2020-21

Jonathan David played a more fluid role next to Burak Yilmaz in the front two, as he possessed the pace and agility to run into the channels and support the wingers in wide areas.

David became so competent drifting wide that he has since operated as an out-and-out winger on several occasions at Lille both under Galtier and Jocelyn Gourvennec.

The Frenchman's success with wingers could prosper in Paris, as the attacking trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi each enjoy occupying wide areas, fluidly interchanging the centre forward role down the middle.

Developing and improving players

Galtier has yet to share a high-profile dressing room, but his proven track-record in developing and improving players could bear fruit at PSG.

Even if the 55-year-old keeps the attacking trio on-side, there are still the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Verratti to deal with.

But as with every fresh appointment, a new boss is given a few months - in most cases - to imprint his philosophy and methods upon the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKumn_0gIiX21B00
Galtier would be faced with the personalities of Neymar (pictured), Mbappe and Lionel Messi 

Part of Galtier's 'winning culture' at Nice has been developing the current crop of players, rather than insisting on new recruits every single transfer window.

Naturally, additions are needed to bolster any squad, but Galtier tends to focus on tidying his own house first before looking outside.

Emblazoned with talent in all areas, PSG possess a squad more than capable of Champions League success on paper, but they have frankly failed to deliver in important knockout matches.

Whilst at Lille, Galtier reinvented Bayern-reject Renato Sanches, uncovered a goalkeeping gem in France international Mike Maignan and developed youngster Sven Botman into one of Europe's most sought-after centre-halves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zROmI_0gIiX21B00
Newcastle and AC Milan are reportedly leading the race for Lille's Sven Botman this summer

The manager retained this ability at Nice last season, as Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund transfer target Amine Gouiri enjoyed a breakthrough season with 12 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

As a collective, he also took Nice to their highest top flight finish since 2016-17.

With an embarrassment of riches at PSG's disposal, player development should be the top priority in the French capital next season and Galtier could well be a shrewd appointment with this in mind.

Luis Campos relationship

Galtier fostered a positive and fruitful relationship at Lille with Luis Campos, who was hired as the new PSG football advisor earlier this month.

The Portuguese sporting director will now oversee recruitment, organisation and performance at the club following Leonardo Araujo's departure in May.

Campos made his name at AS Monaco between 2013 and 2016, overseeing several cut-price signings including Bernardo Silva (£14m), Thomas Lemar (£3.6m) and Fabinho (£5.4m), who were later sold in blockbuster transfers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pg23u_0gIiX21B00
Luis Campos oversaw the deals of Renato Sanches, Sven Botman and Victor Osimhen at Lille

The 57-year-old continued to capture bargains for Galtier at Lille, recruiting signings on a tight budget that seamlessly gelled in the Frenchman's system.

During his three-year spell at the club, he brought in the likes of Renato Sanches (£18m), Yusuf Yazici (£15.75m), Jonathan Bamba (free), Jonathan Ikone (£4.5m), Botman (£7.2m) and David (£24.3m).

Campos was also highly-skilled at offloading Galtier's players for lofty prices, selling Pepe for £72m to Arsenal in 2019 and Victor Osimhen to Napoli for £67.5m a year later.

Given a couple of transfer windows at PSG, the duo could manage to recruit star talent to the club whilst also selling unwanted squad players.

