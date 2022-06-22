ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Court Tosses Georgia Dad’s Murder Conviction for Leaving Kid in Boiling Car

By Alan Halaly
 3 days ago
In a stunning verdict, the Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday tossed a murder conviction against a father who was given a life sentence without parole in 2016 after his 22-month-old son died alone in a hot car. The court agreed that there was...

