Las Vegas, NV

First ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention coming to Las Vegas Convention Center

By Stephanie Overton
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention will be coming to the Las Vegas Convention Center this July. The convention will be inclusive of all-ages and will be held Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.

Events will include puzzle competitions, exhibitions, influencer meet-and-greets, a charity jigsaw puzzle exchange, and a revolutionary attempt to set a Guinness World Book of Records for the world’s largest commercial jigsaw puzzle.

The convention will have up to $60,000 is puzzle competition giveaways for ages 5 and older. There will be a collaborative mural to which attendees can create and add their own puzzle pieces.

In addition to this, there will be a charity jigsaw puzzle exchange fundraiser. Participants can swap their current puzzles with other participating guests with a donation that will benefit a local accredited non-profit school, the New Horizons Academy, which provides K-12 education for youth with autism, learning differences, and other special needs.

Guests will also have a chance to join the convention team in their goal of breaking the Guinness World Record for “Completion of the World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle” with a 54,000 piece puzzle. The previous record was 51,300 pieces.

Tickets will start at $14.95 per person and can be purchased on the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention website . Convention hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Jigsaw Puzzle International founders, Karine Dery and Alexandre Ouaknine, recently appeared on the hit TV show, Shark Tank Malta and struck a massive $210,000 deal with investor, Alexander Fenech, for a 15% stake in the Jigsaw Puzzle Convention business.

Fresh Flavors from Land and Sea

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas boasts some of the best restaurants in the world. And joining us on the show representing one of them is Michelin starred Chef Shaun Hergatt, owner of The Caviar Bar to tell us about the restaurant’s new brunch menu.
Ready to Drink Cocktails

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The 4th of July is right around the corner and Batch & Bottle is going to make your celebration a lot easier with their new premade cocktails. JC Fernandez joins mixologist Seb Derbomez to talk more about it.
A Look at Elvis' Las Vegas Legacy

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Elvis is one of the biggest figures in pop culture history and the new film “Elvis” hits theaters tomorrow and the king has strong ties to Las Vegas. JC Fernandez is at the Westgate where you can celebrate Elvis’ legacy.
8 News Now

8 News Now

