First ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention coming to Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention will be coming to the Las Vegas Convention Center this July. The convention will be inclusive of all-ages and will be held Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.

Events will include puzzle competitions, exhibitions, influencer meet-and-greets, a charity jigsaw puzzle exchange, and a revolutionary attempt to set a Guinness World Book of Records for the world’s largest commercial jigsaw puzzle.

The convention will have up to $60,000 is puzzle competition giveaways for ages 5 and older. There will be a collaborative mural to which attendees can create and add their own puzzle pieces.

In addition to this, there will be a charity jigsaw puzzle exchange fundraiser. Participants can swap their current puzzles with other participating guests with a donation that will benefit a local accredited non-profit school, the New Horizons Academy, which provides K-12 education for youth with autism, learning differences, and other special needs.

Guests will also have a chance to join the convention team in their goal of breaking the Guinness World Record for “Completion of the World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle” with a 54,000 piece puzzle. The previous record was 51,300 pieces.

Tickets will start at $14.95 per person and can be purchased on the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention website . Convention hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Jigsaw Puzzle International founders, Karine Dery and Alexandre Ouaknine, recently appeared on the hit TV show, Shark Tank Malta and struck a massive $210,000 deal with investor, Alexander Fenech, for a 15% stake in the Jigsaw Puzzle Convention business.

