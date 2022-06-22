ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, KS

Kansas couple dies in rollover accident, KHP says

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

A Kansas couple died in an accident Tuesday evening in Clay County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show .

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on a county line road about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield, Kansas. Winfer Abernathy, 70, of Junction City, was driving north with his wife, Margaret Abernathy, 74, in the passenger seat, the report said.

Abernathy lost control of his 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. It struck a bridge and overturned, coming to a rest in ditch. The couple were pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

No other vehicles were involved.

