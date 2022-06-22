Luton Town sign Matt Macey in £100,000 deal from Scottish side Hibernian... with ex-Arsenal goalkeeper returning on two-year contract five years on from his loan spell at Championship club

Luton Town have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian for around £100,000.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year-deal with the Championship club, having previously spent half a season on loan at Kenilworth Road in 2017.

Macey came through the youth ranks at Bristol Rovers before joining Arsenal as a teenager.

He spent nearly eight years in north London, making a couple of senior appearances, before heading north of the border last January in search of regular game time.

Macey impressed during 18 months at Hibs. Last season he kept nine clean sheets and conceded just 32 goals in 27 Scottish Premiership matches.

The 27-year-old also helped Hibs reach the Scottish League Cup final, where they were beaten by Celtic.

He now returns to Luton, who recently enjoyed an unlikely promotion push under Nathan Jones.

Luton lost goalkeeper James Shea to a serious knee injury in April.

