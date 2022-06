LAKE MARY, Fla. - A person who was barricaded inside an Orlando-area apartment unit has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Orlando Police Department's Fugitive Investigative Unit was called to assist the U.S. Marshall Service in an investigation. Officers attempted to make contact with a person they described as a "felony suspect" at the Mosaic at Millenia apartments. The complex is located between John Young Parkway and Millenia Blvd.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO