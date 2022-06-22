ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Preliminary exam held for Pontiac murder case

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge at 50th District Court on Wednesday sent a homicide case to Oakland County Circuit Court, ruling there probable cause against the defendant, Julius Darnell Standifer, Sr. Standifer, 52, is accused of fatally shooting Troy Duane Jones, 49, last...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Motorcyclist killed in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist was fatally injured Friday after he hit a car turning in front of him, police said. Shortly after 3 p.m. June 24, the motorcyclist was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive in Springfield Township when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 69-year-old Davisburg woman turned left in front of him, police said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wbrc.com

Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (Gray News) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home. Police Chief James White told reporters that officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge orders sheriff and school district to turn over Oxford shooting evidence

An Oakland County judge has ordered the immediate release of evidence and investigation files from last fall’s shooting at Oxford High School. Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot’s four-sentence ruling forces the sheriff’s office and Oxford school district to turn over files to Ven Johnson, an attorney representing six students, and to five families, including those of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling both killed in the Nov. 30 shooting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged With Shooting Estranged Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend is facing charges. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Jayvon Moore is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felony firearm, felon in possession and felonious assault. Jayvon Moore (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 1 a.m. on June 15, police were called to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain in Detroit where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower left leg. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say Moore allegedly fired a gun multiple times, striking the woman in the leg before fleeing. He was arrested six days later on June 21. Moore was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $75,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Jones
The Oakland Press

Walled Lake man dies in Springfield Township motorcycle crash

A 68-year-old Walled Lake Man has died after a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Friday, June 24. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Clish was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson southbound on Dixie Highway, near Hutchinson Drive around 3 p.m., when a Chevy Equinox driven by a 69-year-old Davisburg woman turned left in front of him.
WALLED LAKE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren cops accused of excessive force by man; commissioner claims he resisted arrest

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some controversial cell phone video shows a young man’s violent confrontation with Warren police. Tyler Wade says officers beat him so bad, he doesn’t remember much of what happened. He, and his attorney, want to hold those officers accountable, raising questions about the Warren Police Department's use of force policy.
WARREN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy