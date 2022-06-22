ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Is Headed Toward Baltimore

 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.  Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.  A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms.  Severe weather is not expected.  The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night. It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday.  At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX 5's Zip Trip in La Plata, MD!

This week's FOX 5 Zip Trip took us to La Plata, MD. A charming southern Maryland community, La Plata and its scenic beauty are located just about 30 miles outside Washington, D.C.
LA PLATA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hot weekend ahead with storms returning Monday in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7:30 a.m. June 25 — Heating up for the first full weekend of summer. Saturday and Sunday remain dry with a good amount of sun both days and highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity will also be on the increase through the weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
County
Carroll County, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
County
Allegany County, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
County
Washington County, MD
County
Charles County, MD
County
Howard County, MD
County
Garrett County, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich Unveils New ‘Welcome to Burtonsville’ Sign

Montgomery County Executive Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Tom Hucker and Will Jawando today joined with other County officials to unveil one of two newly installed “Welcome to Burtonsville” signs. The County’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ Neighborhood Revitalization Section facilitated installation of the signs in the community in the northeastern part of the County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Storm damage across the DMV

(DC News Now) — Storms with heavy damaging winds and flooding are hitting all over Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and parts of West Virginia. In Loudon County, there are reports from the Loudoun County Sheriff that there are several trees down throughout the area. DC News Now is also receiving reports of hundreds of […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Heavy rain strands vehicles in Montgomery County

KENSINGTON, Md. - Heavy rain and flooding conditions stranded drivers in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Water flooded Beach Drive between Connecticut Avenue and Kensington Parkway stranding several vehicles. All occupants were able to escape and no injuries were reported. In Fauquier County, severe thunderstorms brought flooding, downed trees and power...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Work To Begin Soon On Safety Improvements To Interchanges In Maryland

Eight are located in Frederick County. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – Some safety improvements will begin next week on interchanges around the state of Maryland, including eight in Frederick County. “This is our high friction surface treatment project,” says Shantee Felix, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. “We’ll be applying this to several locations in Maryland. These are roadways we are looking for that have significant curves.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm
WTOP

87-year-old man dies in Montgomery Co. pedestrian crash

An 87-year-old Maryland man died after being hit by a car in Aspen Hill, Maryland, in the early hours on Friday morning, Montgomery County police said. The victim was identified as Randall Dwight Gibson, a resident of Rockville, on Saturday. Detectives said Gibson was not in a crosswalk, but in...
ASPEN HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Increase In Motorcycle Activity In Southern Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. – Harley Davidson has selected Solomons, MD as one of their Mid-Atlantic Regional HOG Rallies for 2022. The rally begins Thursday, June 23rd, and will run through Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to attend this rally over the planned 3-day event, with HOG...
SOLOMONS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
BALTIMORE, MD
clayconews.com

Maryland State Police Identifies Troopers Who Apprehended Murder Suspect In The June 9th Washington County Shootings

SMITHSBURG, MD – Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who helped apprehend the man charged with shooting five people, including three fatally and injuring a Maryland state trooper Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Washington County. The troopers helped apprehend Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia. He...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Prepares For Increase In Patients After Roe V. Wade Overturned

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has some of the strongest abortion protections in the country, and many women from other states are expected to turn here for access to the procedure. In Baltimore, abortion rights supporters gathered at the federal courthouse downtown after the stunning Supreme Court decision. Supporters of abortion rights are gathering at the federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/lDblVW0C4s — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 24, 2022 Amy Blank told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that she cried after learning the news. “We’re a safe state, and if I have to be a safe home for women outside of Maryland, I will be,”...
MARYLAND STATE
Boxing Scene

Anthony Peterson To Return on August 6 in Washington, DC

The promotional team behind the successful professional boxing series that made its Washington, DC debut in October 2021 and attracted more than 1,400 fans at the second show in May, announced today that Beltway Battles: Round Three is set for Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena (ESA) in the nation’s capital.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead Near His Walker On Anne Arundel County Roadway Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities. County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said. Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities. It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said.  Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision.  Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.  The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy