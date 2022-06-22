ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chiwetel Ejiofor on working with Naomie Harris and Bill Nighy in Man Who Fell to Earth

By Elaine Reilly
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

A stellar cast fuels this remake of The Man Who Fell to Earth , the classic sci-fi story about survival and humanity originally penned by American author Walter Tevis in 1963 and elevated to cult status by the 1976 David Bowie film of the same name.

The 10-part series has already aired on Paramount Plus in the US, and now it is available for the first time in the UK, bringing us 12 Years a Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor as Faraday, an alien from the Planet Anthea. Faraday lands in New Mexico and seeks out poverty-stricken scientist Justin Falls ( Moonlight ’s Naomie Harris) to help him with his mission to save his dying homeland.

Joining Oscar-nominees Chiwetel and Naomie on this astral adventure are Bill Nighy ( Ordeal by Innocence ) as Thomas Newton, the first alien to arrive on earth over 40 years previously — played by Bowie in 1976 — and driving Faraday to complete his original mission; Clarke Peters ( The Wire ) as gifted engineer Josiah Falls, Justin’s ill father; Kate Mulgrew ( Orange Is the New Black ) as Drew Finch, a CIA operative and keeper of secrets; and Rob Delaney ( Catastrophe ) as Hatch Flood, a dodgy member of a tech dynasty.

Here, Chiwetel Ejiofor talks us through the premise, cast and filming of The Man Who Fell to Earth

Chiwetel Ejiofor on the premise of The Man Who Fell to Earth — and David Bowie’s cult classic

The Man Who Fell to Earth is the story of Faraday, an alien from Planet Anthea, who comes to Earth on a mission in order to save his planet,” Chiwetel explained in an interview with What To Watch.

“Bowie in the film is iconic and incredible to watch — you can’t rip your eyes away from him. It's a beautiful launchpad for what we're trying to do with this

“I was excited by this right off the bat, to extend the story from the book and film 40-something years later and to see where some of these characters have ended up and circumstances they’ve moved into. [Showrunners] Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet’s scripts blew me away with their scope and depth of the story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NPeD_0gIiTk9G00

Talking the talk. How does Faraday infiltrate big business? (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The importance of Justin Falls, played by Naomie Harris

The series opens with Faraday giving an eloquent talk to a captivated audience as he prepares to unveil a revolutionary piece of technology.

It then jumps back to when he first landed on Earth and took on human form.

Picked up by the police (naked and guzzling from a water hose!) Faraday names Justin Falls as his contact. Justin is perplexed by this strange ingénue, who can recite her scientific work verbatim.

But, as a single mum to Molly (Annelle Olaleye) and carer for Josiah, she has no interest in getting involved. Yet Justin soon finds her fate tied to the space oddity and understands why they need to work together…

“Justin Falls is an important scientist and a key component of Faraday’s mission to save Anthea and perhaps Earth itself,” explains Chiwetel. “I found it profound, the themes of humanity, connection, love, and our relationships with each other and the planet. It's a great vantage point to look at humanity from, through the eyes of an alien.

“I’m a big fan of sci-fi. It always ends up talking about the world we’re in now and the way we live now. There’s something really special about that as a medium; to look at how we exist and how we relate to each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1mb1_0gIiTk9G00

Just in time. Justin soon realises Faraday's arrival on Earth couldn't be more timely. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The humour in The Man Who Fell to Earth

Chiwetel Ejiofor may not be someone immediately associated with comedy but as Faraday, there are plenty of laughs amongst the gravity, as the alien experiences baffling close encounters with humans.

Fans of Martha Plimpton are in for a treat, as The Goonies star makes a winning guest appearance as Officer K Faraday — from whom the alien takes his name — in the first episode. There are also memorable scenes where Chiwetel, as Faraday — who has an unquenchable thirst due to his numerous stomachs, guzzles water at any given opportunity.

“The humour really lifted off the page. As I was reading it — it made me laugh, so I was excited by that layer of it. It’s inherently comic because Faraday is such a fish-out-of-water. It’s funny, but it feels like he can take you into a serious story at any point,” reveals Chiwetel, adding: “There was a lot of water drinking. At one point I did Google whether it's harmful to drink this amount of water in one sitting!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOWOw_0gIiTk9G00

The Goonies quote "I feel like I'm babysitting, but I'm not getting paid" could apply in episode 1. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The prosthetics

During the series viewers will see Faraday in his true alien form and on his homeland — which naturally meant a lot of behind-the-scenes getting physically into character for Chiwetel…

“It was quite extensive; just the amount of prosthetics. I've done some prosthetic work before but it took several hours to create that side of Faraday, which was challenging in its own way. It’s definitely uncomfortable, hours in the makeup chair, and hours to get out of, as well!

“But it was great at the end to see Faraday in his alien form on Anthea and to really understand our Faraday as an Anthean, while concurrently understanding him as a being trying to understand how to be human!

“Faraday is not a child. He's an adult being from another planet. So he's had all of these experiences and all of this life before.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPRv4_0gIiTk9G00

Water to do. Faraday's unquenchable thirst gets him noticed in public. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Filming locations and star cast

With a large proportion of the cast being British, it's fair to wonder where The Man Who Fell to Earth was filmed.

“We shot a lot of it in the UK, and we shot a lot of it in Spain as well,” says Chiwetel, who’s worked with many of the cast before. “I’ve known Bill for decades now. We worked on a show in the West End 20-something years ago, and we were crossing ships in Love Actually . And I’ve known Naomie and Clarke for a long time as well. It’s fantastic to work with people that you know, trust and engage with. They’re dedicated, talented and fun to be around.

“And then to meet new actors and young actors like Annella, who was only eight years old, terrific in the show and is brilliant to work with. It was a great mixture of people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BSen_0gIiTk9G00

Character forming. Clarke Peters and Annelle Olaleye as Josiah and Molly. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

And finally, could there be a second series?

While the 10-part series is complete within itself, we had to ask, is there scope to take the story further?

“Well, we'll see. It’s not one of those stories where there's an ellipsis and you've to wait a few years before you find out. What we were trying to do, and hopefully succeeded in, was tell a story that was complete in its own right. But yes, I'm sure there's scope to continue if we can.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLjhn_0gIiTk9G00

Could this remake live long and prosper with a second season? (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

When and where can I watch The Man Who Fell to Earth?

The Man Who Fell to Earth is a 10-part sci-fi drama that started in the UK on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, June 22. A new episode of the show will be shown each week. All episodes are available on Paramount Plus in the US.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Newton
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
David Bowie
Person
Bill Nighy
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Walter Tevis
Person
Faraday
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Jenny Lumet
Person
Clarke Peters
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
ComicBook

Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth's New Netflix Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

After the success of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is back with a new Netflix film. Spiderhead is hitting the streaming site this weekend and follows the Thor: Love and Thunder star as a man who uses some kind of experimental drug to get two inmates of his prison facility to admit how they really feel about each other. Spiderhead was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick, which has been met with rave reviews. As for Spiderhead, the reviews are starting to pour in. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 and called it "average" but added that it's Hemsworth's "best performance." After 56 reviews, the new movie is now up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 57% critics score. You can check out some of the critic's mixed reviews below...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zoe Kravitz to Star in and Produce Super-Powered Heist Film The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets

Zoe Kravitz is no stranger to the superhero space with projects like X-Men: First Class and The Batman — and it looks like she will be adding another film to that list. On Tuesday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Warner Bros. has picked up The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, a film adaptation of the short story of the same name from Leyna Krow. The project will star Kravitz, who will also produce alongside Matt Jackson (The Trial of the Chicago 7, All the Old Knives) and Jackson Pictures' Joanne Lee.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#American#Paramount Plus#Cia
IndieWire

Warner Bros. and DC Should Ditch Ezra Miller as ‘The Flash’ — Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. A promising young actor with musical ability scores in several indie movies, gets cast as a key character in two big franchises, and starts getting into trouble with the law. They get hit with abuse, assault, and harassment allegations, is arrested twice for disorderly conduct, and a frightened couple takes out a restraining order against them. Johnny Depp? Nope. Ezra Miller. Miller, 29, scored rave reviews in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” before landing the role of Credence Barebone in JK Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to...
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 30 Best Movies to Watch

If you're new to HBO Max, or you haven't explored the service's library in awhile, now's a good time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, you get access to everything HBO has to offer, which includes several movies that were recently in theaters. And as with all streaming services, the library of great movies is changing all the time.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Thor: Ragnarok Co-Star is His Favorite Actress

In just less than one month of anticipation, the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder finally arrives in theaters. Aside from Chris Hemsworth's return as the fan-beloved God of Thunder, the upcoming film will also highlight Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as Lady Thor, and the arrival of Christian Bale's menacing villain Gorr The God Butcher.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Reveals New Look at the MCU Illuminati

The Illuminati will in new Marvel merchandise from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Created by the Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) of Earth-838 — a parallel reality to the mainstream Earth-616 — the Illuminati is a secret cabal of superheroes founded to make the difficult decisions that no one else could. They are Karl Mordo, the Sorcerer Supreme (Chiwetel Ejiofor); Captain Carter, the First Avenger (Hayley Atwell); Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans (Anson Mount); Captain Marvel, defender of the cosmos (Lashana Lynch); the smartest man alive, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four (John Krasinski); and Professor Charles Xaver (Patrick Stewart) of the X-Men.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Reportedly Joining the MCU Again

Katherine Langford was supposed to make an appearance as an older Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame. However, her scene was eventually cut in the final version although you can still see her deleted scene in the home video release. Years after her supposed MCU debut, it looks like the 13 Reasons Why star might make her official appearance in the franchise soon.
MOVIES
SFGate

Apple Sets Overall Deal With ‘Morning Show’ Director, Executive Producer Mimi Leder

Leder is currently an executive producer on the Apple drama series “The Morning Show.” She has also directed multiple episodes of the series, including the pilot. The show was renewed for a third season earlier this year, which is currently in production. Under the deal, Apple will have a first-look on streaming features, as well as an exclusive deal for series developed by Leder.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Russo Brothers' The Gray Man Poster Released

The Gray Man is coming to Netflix in one month, and film fans are eager to see Ryan Gosling go up against Chris Evans. The film was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and it was adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name. Movie fans have been treated to a lot of content from the highly-anticipated movie, including a new clip from the film. Today, Netflix shared a new poster, which features an eerie look at Gosling.
MOVIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

62
Followers
716
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy