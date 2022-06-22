ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KXYz_0gIiTPYt00
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A motorist was trapped in a crash in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Elwood and Blueberry roads in Hamilton, initial reports said.

There also were reports of a possible fire.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Philly

Person Rescued From Trench In Hamilton, New Jersey: Fire Officials

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A person was rescued from a trench in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of North Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton around 2 p.m. for a rescue. Fire officials say the person was rescued just after 3 p.m. and was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what caused this incident at this time. No further information is available. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elwood, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Accidents
fox29.com

Absecon man charged after May shooting inside Atlantic County business

ABSECON, N.J. - Atlantic County officials announce charges against a 37-year-old man in connection with a May shooting inside an Absecon store. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office stated 37-year-old Jalial Whitted, of Absecon, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
ABSECON, NJ
firststateupdate.com

One Dead, Two Hospitalized After Friday Morning Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 approaching...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Unconfirmed Reports#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Philadelphia

Thieves Target Walmarts in Pa., NJ, Del. in East Coast Crime Spree

Cashiers beware: authorities say thieves are targeting a major retailer on the East Coast, including in the Philadelphia area. Police told NBC10 the pair has targeted Walmart stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Recently, they've targeted Walmarts in the Philadelphia suburbs. Police say the men pretend to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Rescued from Trench in NJ, Fire Officials Say

A person was entrapped in a trench Thursday afternoon and emergency responders were able to pull the victim from the hole in Mercer County, New Jersey. It is unclear how the person became trapped at a location in Hamilton Township along Hamilton Avenue. The victim could be seen shortly after 3 p.m. on a stretcher heading to an ambulance.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday morning. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:16 a.m., a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 approaching the area of Exit 1 for US Business Route 13. For an unknown reason the operator of the Lincoln pulled onto the right shoulder and came to a stop. The operator then exited his vehicle and began standing on I-495. During this time, a blue 2017 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-495 approaching the Lincoln’s location. The Accord partially crossed over the white shoulder line, and as a result its front right corner struck the rear left corner of the stopped Lincoln MKZ. After the collision, the Lincoln was spun in a clockwise direction until it struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway where it came to rest. The Honda subsequently flipped onto its roof and slid northbound until it came to rest on the interstate. The driver of the Lincoln was also struck at this time by one of the vehicles as he stood on the highway.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

PA Dad On Probation Nabbed For Driving Under The Influence With Children In The Car: Police

A central Pennsylvania father— on probation— has been arrested after he was found to be driving under the influence with children in his vehicle, authorities say. Newberry Township police have been investigating an incident in the first block of Oaklyn Drive in York Haven— where Adam Christopher Deeley lives— since they were called to the home at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to a release by the department.
YORK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
300K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy